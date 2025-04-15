By Lyndon Taylor

Cape Town, South Africa — A powerful Jamaican delegation of nine female jurists recently joined nearly 900 legal professionals from across the globe for the 17th Biennial Conference of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), held April 9-12 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Jamaican Delegation

Led by Mrs. Justice Sonia Bertram Linton, President of the Jamaica Association of Women Judges (JAWJ), the Jamaican delegation included 1st Vice President Her Honour Miss Michele Salmon, Assistant Secretary Mrs. Justice Stephane Haisley, and members Mrs. Justice Icolin Reid, Her Honour Miss Sanchia Burrell, Her Honour Mrs. Paula Blake-Powell, Her Honour Miss Annette Austin, Her Honour Miss Natalie Brooks, and Her Honour Mrs. Desiree Alleyne.

The three-day conference focused on the theme “Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide.” It was a time when people were frustrated. They were upset about how gender-based violence (GBV) cases are managed in South Africa. Recent acquittals in the Timothy Omotoso trial sparked public criticism of the criminal justice system. Many people questioned its ability to protect victims and punish offenders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

At the start of the conference, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted how important the judiciary is. He said it helps restore trust and ensures accountability.

“When women and girls who have experienced Gender-Based Violence have confidence and trust in the legal system, they are more likely to report these crimes and to assert their rights,” President Ramaphosa stated. “Victims often fear coming forward because they believe justice will not be done. Attending to this will enable more to come through.”

The IAWJ conference provided a vital platform for judges, magistrates, legal professionals, and policymakers to explore actionable strategies for advancing gender justice and judicial leadership.

“This conference is therefore an opportunity to sharpen our collective commitment to laws that heal, courts that should transform and to systems that should center humanity and the respect for women,” stressed President Ramaphosa.

The event was hosted by South Africa’s first female Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya. This marked a historic moment for the country and the global legal community.

The Jamaican delegation showed the island’s strong commitment to gender equity in the justice system. They also support resilience and leadership among women in the legal field.