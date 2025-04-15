National News

Jamaican Delegation Attends International Women Judges Conference in South Africa

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 8 2 minutes read
International Association of Women Judges

International Association of Women Judges

By Lyndon Taylor

Cape Town, South Africa — A powerful Jamaican delegation of nine female jurists recently joined nearly 900 legal professionals from across the globe for the 17th Biennial Conference of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ), held April 9-12 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Jamaican Delegation

Led by Mrs. Justice Sonia Bertram Linton, President of the Jamaica Association of Women Judges (JAWJ), the Jamaican delegation included 1st Vice President Her Honour Miss Michele Salmon, Assistant Secretary Mrs. Justice Stephane Haisley, and members Mrs. Justice Icolin Reid, Her Honour Miss Sanchia Burrell, Her Honour Mrs. Paula Blake-Powell, Her Honour Miss Annette Austin, Her Honour Miss Natalie Brooks, and Her Honour Mrs. Desiree Alleyne.

The three-day conference focused on the theme “Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide.” It was a time when people were frustrated. They were upset about how gender-based violence (GBV) cases are managed in South Africa. Recent acquittals in the Timothy Omotoso trial sparked public criticism of the criminal justice system. Many people questioned its ability to protect victims and punish offenders.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

At the start of the conference, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted how important the judiciary is. He said it helps restore trust and ensures accountability.

“When women and girls who have experienced Gender-Based Violence have confidence and trust in the legal system, they are more likely to report these crimes and to assert their rights,” President Ramaphosa stated. “Victims often fear coming forward because they believe justice will not be done. Attending to this will enable more to come through.”

The IAWJ conference provided a vital platform for judges, magistrates, legal professionals, and policymakers to explore actionable strategies for advancing gender justice and judicial leadership.

“This conference is therefore an opportunity to sharpen our collective commitment to laws that heal, courts that should transform and to systems that should center humanity and the respect for women,” stressed President Ramaphosa.

The event was hosted by South Africa’s first female Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya. This marked a historic moment for the country and the global legal community.

The Jamaican delegation showed the island’s strong commitment to gender equity in the justice system. They also support resilience and leadership among women in the legal field.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 hours ago
0 8 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Montego Bay Convention Centre Voted Jamaica’s Best Convention Centre

October 29, 2014
Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris greeting supporters at the PLP Convention

Massive Turnout at St. Kitts and Nevis People’s Labour Party’s National Convention

March 25, 2018
St. Kitts and Nevis not listed among leading economies in Latin America and Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis PM to Address Uglobal Immigration Convention in Los Angeles

July 20, 2018
Sirgany Beach

Jamaica: Over 1,000 Pounds of Garbage Removed From Sirgany Beach

August 12, 2022
Back to top button