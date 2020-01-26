NFL Community Events Happening In South Florida for Super Bowl LIV

NFL, Partner Organizations Positively Impact The Region

SOUTH FLORIDA – Super Bowl LIV brings much more than football to the Miami area. Throughout the weeks preceding the game, more than 30 charitable activities and community outreach events will enrich the community and provide lasting legacies.

Super Bowl LIV will also serve as the conclusion of the NFL’s season-long Huddle for 100 initiative, which encouraged people to donate 100 minutes of their time in honor of the NFL’s 100th season, totaling 100 million minutes – a goal in which the league surpassed in November.

Fans, partners, players and Legends will finish out Huddle for 100 throughout the week with a number of Huddle inspired volunteer events in which the minutes served will go towards Huddle for 100.

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Super Bowl Week activities include the announcement of the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide winner, a series of community projects made possible by NFL Foundation Super Bowl Legacy Grants and the Super Bowl LIV Host Committee and a number of youth health and wellness events including the NFL PLAY 60 Kids’ Day.

The NFL and Nationwide are proud to bring the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees together in Miami to highlight the amazing work they do in our communities.

On Friday, Jan. 31, these inspiring men will team up with students at the Hank Kline Boys & Girls Club to focus on the importance of giving back and to participate in activities around the club.

Unsung Heroes luncheon

During the week, the NFL and Verizon will host an Unsung Heroes luncheon for volunteers and employees at local domestic violence and sexual assault prevention organizations and shelters.

The league is also working with local organizations on social issues including human trafficking, providing financial grants to address issues in the Miami area.

Throughout the week, hundreds of student-athletes will have the opportunity to enhance their football skills and learn the values associated with the game through a series of Play Football events. From a middle school showcase to a girls’ flag football exhibition, the youth and high school football community will be celebrated all week long.

The following are just some of the ways the NFL and Super Bowl LIV will positively impact the community.

SCHEDULE CALENDAR

Super Bowl Experience Presented By Lowe’s

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s – NFL’s interactive football theme park – will return to Miami for Super Bowl LIV from Saturday, Jan. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 26 and from Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach).

To celebrate the history of the NFL at the culmination of its 100th season, Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and Legends, participate in games, youth football clinics, and shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa.

Super Bowl Experience will also feature photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 53 Super Bowl rings!

Tickets for Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s start at $20 and kids 12 and under can attend FREE every day. Tickets are on sale now at NFL.com/SuperBowlExperience.

For more information and a complete schedule of events for Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s visit SuperBowl.com and download the NFL OnePass app.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s Hours of Operation:

Saturday, Jan. 25 10 AM – 10 PM Sunday, Jan. 26 10 AM – 8 PM Monday, Jan. 27 CLOSED Tuesday, Jan. 28 CLOSED Wednesday, Jan. 29 3 PM – 8 PM Thursday, Jan. 30 3 PM – 10 PM Friday, Jan. 31 10 AM – 10 PM Saturday, Feb. 1 10 AM – 10 PM

2020 Super Bowl Experience Tickets:

DATE ADULT KIDS Saturday, Jan. 25 $20 FREE Sunday, Jan. 26 $20 FREE Wednesday, Jan. 29 $20 FREE Thursday, Jan. 30 $40 FREE Friday, Jan. 31 $40 FREE Saturday, Feb. 1 $40 FREE

SBXTRA Ticket $60 (for all ages) SBXOT Ticket $50 (for all ages)

SBXTRA

SBXTRA tickets include a general ticket to Super Bowl Experience which is required for entry into the event. SBXTRA allows fans priority access to their favorite Super Bowl Experience attractions ALL DAY beginning at the time slot that you purchased. Look for the SBXTRA sign at the following attractions:

Autograph Stage (1 autograph for each SBXTRA purchase)

• Vince Lombardi Trophy (1 photo for each SBXTRA purchase)

• Interactive Games (unlimited access)

• NFL PLAY 60 Clinic Field (unlimited access)

For more information on the event and updates on other Super Bowl LIV celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com.

United Way and NFL Bring Character Playbook To Super Bowl Experience With Interactive Education Experience

United Way has teamed up with the National Football League and EVERFI to bring a unique, high-energy education activity to the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s.

The competitive activity uses lessons from Character Playbook to teach participants how to analyze influences, manage emotions and communicate effectively. Visitors will also have the opportunity to get a custom “character caricature” drawn onsite.

NFL, USO Showcase Partnership At Super Bowl Experience

Celebrating more than 50 years of partnership, the NFL and USO will showcase their partnership and mission to keep service members connected to family, home and country, at the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s.

Fans can visit the Salute to Service exhibit to see how the NFL and USO have collaborated over the years as a Force Behind the Forces® and experience the services and comforts of a remote USO center.

Fans can stop by to thank troops for serving our country and learn more about the global reach of the USO.

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Artifacts On Display At Super Bowl Experience Presented By Lowe’s

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will showcase more than 110 artifacts at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s. The one-of-a-kind treasures will help the Hall convey the NFL’s rich history since its birth in Canton, Ohio in 1920.

The Hall of Fame will also exhibit the three iconic symbols that represent an individual’s induction into the Hall of Fame – the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket created by Haggar, their Bronzed Bust, and a one-of-a-kind Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence created by Kay® Jewelers.

Eight Bronzed Busts will be temporarily removed from The Hall of Fame Gallery and displayed at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s in Miami: Larry Csonka, Don Shula, Jason Taylor, Dan Marino, Nick Buoniconti, Ed Reed, Brett Favre and Michael Strahan. This is a rare instance in which these unique objects are exhibited outside of the Hall of Fame in Canton.

48in48 Super Service Huddle For 100 Event

48in48 will host a signature 48-hour Super Service event January 24 – 26 at WeWork, Wynwood (360 NW 27th St, Miami).

The 2nd annual event will take place in South Florida the weekend prior to the Super Bowl. 48in48 is teaming up with Huddle for 100 for this exciting volunteer event and is mobilizing marketing and technology professionals to serve nonprofits in the community by building new websites for local nonprofits in 48 hours.

Volunteers can come celebrate with 48in48 and Huddle for 100 by giving time and talent to serve the Miami community and the community of nonprofits.

The opening program begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 and closing program with awards will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

NFL Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The NFL Foundation is hosting the first ever 50/50 Raffle at a Super Bowl to support the NFL’s Inspire Change social justice Initiative.

Fans in Florida can enter online at Super Bowl 50/50 starting Saturday, Jan. 25.

Fans who enter before Thursday, Jan. 30, will be entered to win additional prizes, including Super Bowl LIV tickets. The final jackpot drawing takes place in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Fans can buy tickets in person during the week from sellers at Super Bowl Experience present by Lowe’s, throughout the pregame at Game Day Fan Plaza and during the game at Hard Rock Stadium by finding a seller or one of 14 kiosks. Tickets are 20 for $20 100 for $40 and 300 for $100.

Super Bowl Live Presented By Verizon

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, is the free-to-the-public weeklong fan festival which will showcase Miami’s vibrant culture and music scene, which is taking over all of Bayfront Park (301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami) during Super Bowl week.

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will be running from Saturday, Jan. 25 to Saturday, Feb. 1. The fan festival will feature evening concerts at the Amphitheater, a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th Super Bowl activation, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, an Environmental Village, live water shows, evening parades, fireworks and much more.

This will be the first time that visitors and the community at large will have the opportunity to celebrate all things Super Bowl at a free-to-the-public event in Downtown Miami.

The Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon hours of operations are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 25 11 AM – 11 PM Sunday, Jan. 26 11 AM – 9 PM Monday, Jan. 27 4 PM – 9 PM Tuesday, Jan. 28 4 PM – 9 PM Wednesday, Jan. 29 CLOSED Thursday, Jan. 30 4 PM – 11 PM Friday, Jan. 31 11 AM – 11 PM Saturday, Feb. 1 11 AM – 11 PM

NFL Play 60 Character Camp

On Monday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m. – Noon, the NFL will host a free Character Camp on the field at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach) before Super Bowl Experience is open to the public for the day.

The camp will be attended by 300 predominantly-Hispanic youth from the Miami area. The non-contact football camp will be led by Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle ANTHONY MUÑOZ.

The NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps program is a partnership between the NFL and the Muñoz Agency. The mission of the camps is to make a positive impact on youth through teaching football skills, emphasizing exercise, and reinforcing the importance of character in athletics and life.

The camp is part of a series of NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps hosted as part of the NFL’s year-round Hispanic outreach initiative, focused on offering youth opportunities to play and experience the game of football.

Since the inception of the NFL PLAY 60 Character Camps in 2012, over 100 camps have been held impacting more than 32,000 youth across the country.

NFL-UNICEF Community Huddle

In honor of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 initiative, the NFL and UNICEF USA kicked off a “Route to Super Bowl LIV Challenge” where local Miami schools participated in the UNICEF Kid Power program during the months of December and January.

The NFL and UNICEF USA will host an NFL Huddle-themed event refurbishing the school’s vegetable garden on Monday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the winning school of the Challenge, Robert Renick Education Center (2201 NW 207th St, Miami Gardens).

Robert Renick Education Center will receive a $1,000 grant as reward for their efforts.

UNICEF Kid Power is a program of UNICEF USA that gives kids the power to save lives by connecting their everyday activity, like moving and learning, to real-world impact.

To date, UNICEF Kid Power kids, including the participating Miami schools, have unlocked enough impact to save nearly 100,000 lives of severely malnourished children around the world. Learn more at here.

NFL You Can Play Super Bowl Event

The NFL works with You Can Play – an LGBTQ+ educational advocacy organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for athletes, coaches and fans regardless of sexual orientation and/or gender identity – on their Hi-Five Initiative at events throughout the year.

The events aim to create meaningful connections between LGTBQ+ youth leaders within the professional sports community.

The NFL was the first professional sports league to join the initiative when it launched in 2013.

The NFL will team with the You Can Play Project and Athlete Ally to host Miami-area LGBTQ youth from local organizations including Pridelines for a special event on the evening of Monday, Jan. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Pridelines is a Miami Dolphins Football Unites partner. Participating youth will sit down with NFL players for a conversation on LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion in sports, facilitated by former NFL player and You Can Play Project’s Director of Professional Sports outreach, WADE DAVIS.

NFL Legends RYAN O’CALLAGHAN and ESERA TUAOLO will also take part.

Super Bowl LIV Business Connect Celebration

The NFL will host its Super Bowl LIV Business Connect Celebration – Opportunity. Teamwork. Success. event on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Level Three (19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura).

The event is a celebration of the Super Bowl LIV Business Connect program spotlighting the accomplishments of suppliers and local businesses that have grown and thrived under the tutelage of Business Connects professional development initiatives, and acknowledging NFL event contractors who have aggressively utilized the program, awarding contract opportunities to the vendors in the program.

More than 270 Miami businesses in 30 vendor categories participated in this year’s Business Connect program, which identifies Super Bowl LIV contracting opportunities and matches those contracts with experienced, local diverse business owners in the program.

One of the qualifiers for participation in Business Connect is that businesses must be 51 percent owned by a woman, minority, veteran, lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender individual.

In addition to contract opportunities, Business Connect offers a year-long professional development program to member businesses including workshops, pitch days and networking events to increase the business acumen of its members and to ensure that participants are prepared to compete for and win contracts in their home city post-Super Bowl.

The Business Connect Celebration is a private event for participating business owners. A networking reception will precede and follow a formal award program that recognizes vendors who have excelled in the program and spotlighting NFL contractors who’s contract opportunities create business growth for Business Connect member companies.

While the event is closed to media , Business Connect representatives are available for interviews upon request and can provide contact information for participating vendor interviews.

NFL/ United Way Character Playbook Challenge & Huddle

The NFL will host an NFL/United Way Character Playbook Challenge & Huddle event on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at St. Thomas University, Fernandez Family Center (16401 NW 37th Ave., Miami Gardens).

Character Playbook Challenge students from six middle schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will participate in an educational panel that focuses on the importance of character and healthy relationships.

Panelists will include a Miami Dolphins player, NFL Legend and cheerleader as well as a representative from United Way.

Following the panel, students and volunteers will participate in a Huddle for 100 bag-packing activity to help support local underserved youth and the elderly.

Funded by the NFL Foundation and United Way, Character Playbook is a digital education resource that supports positive character development, social-emotional learning and healthy relationships in middle school students and is available to all U.S. schools free of charge.

In honor of the NFL’s 100th season, the NFL and United Way have challenged Character Playbook schools nationwide to give 100 minutes of volunteer service to their campuses and communities in support of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 initiative.

Huddle For 100 Beach Cleanup

As a part of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 initiative, the NFL, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and Ocean Conservancy will host a beach cleanup huddle at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park (4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami) on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Ocean Conservancy and the Miami Super Bowl Host committee have held a series of beach cleanups and diversion opportunities throughout the 2019 season to reach their #SuperCleanupChallenge goal of removing 54 tons of ocean plastic and trash from Florida’s coasts and waterways for Super Bowl LIV.

The beach huddle at Virginia Key Beach Park will celebrate the season-long efforts.

Special Olympics Unified FLAG football game

The NFL and Special Olympics Florida will host a Special Olympics Unified Flag Football game on Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach).

The NFL and Special Olympics teamed up to provide opportunities for athletes of all abilities to ‘PLAY 60’ through the expansion of Special Olympics Unified Flag Football.

PLAY 60 is the NFL’s campaign to promote youth health and wellness, aimed at encouraging kids to get physically active for 60 minutes a day. For more information, visit NFL.com/PLAY60.

NFL Play 60 Kids Day At Super Bowl Experience Presented By Lowe’s

On Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., nearly 1,500 local youth in grades 4-6 will participate in NFL PLAY 60 Kids Day at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach).

Local students will have the opportunity to spend time with NFL players, mascots, and cheerleaders as they interact with different football-themed activity stations at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s.

Students will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids’ Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youth get at least 60 minutes of exercise each day.

At two different PLAY 60 Zone activation stations, there will be a Socks of Love Huddle for 100 activity for kids to volunteer their time by packing a sock with items for youth in need. At 12 p.m., kids will be corralled to the field for a physical activity, led by an influencer, as part of NFL PLAY 60.

Dak Prescott & Campbell’s® Chunky® Donate 100,000 Bowls of Soup to Miami Homeless Ahead Of Super Bowl LIV

Campbell’s® Chunky® soup and Dallas Cowboys quarterback DAK PRESCOTT will serve lunch to the men and women of Miami struggling with homelessness.

Campbell’s Chunky will donate and distribute 100,000 bowls of soup to Miami Rescue Mission, a local organization committed to giving back to those in need of food and shelter. Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm.

SALUTE TO SERVICE Military appreciation DAY AT SUPER BOWL EXPERIENCE Presented by Lowe’s

As part of Salute to Service, the NFL will invite veterans, active-duty service men and women and their families to Military Appreciation Day at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 3–8 p.m.

The NFL is working with Wounded Warrior Project® along with other partners to invite attendees and distribute free tickets to Super Bowl Experience for all service members, veterans and their families at a designated ticket table during the hours of operation.

5th Annual Super Bowl Social Justice Critical Conversation NFL Play 60 Character Camp

RISE will partner with the NFL to host its fifth annual Super Bowl Critical Conversation, “Perspective, Privilege and Power: Reflection to Action” on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Super Bowl LIV Media Center in the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach).

NFL players, coaches and executives will participate in two solution-based conversations exploring the concepts of perspective, privilege and power through the lens of sport with a focus on inclusion in the front office and athlete activism.

The conversations are meant to inspire the audience and panelists to reconsider their individual abilities and platforms to create a more inclusive and equitable society.

In addition, the RISE Champions of Change interactive fan experience will be featured daily at Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s in the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach).

RISE’s Champions of Change will demonstrate how sports inspire social progress and unite people of all backgrounds.

Fans can hear personal stories from NFL players on their experience with race, diversity and activism, explore RISE an interactive timeline of the intersection of sports and social justice and learn how to be champions of change in their own communities.

PLAY FOOTBALL MIDDLE SCHOOL SHOWCASE

The NFL will once again host the Play Football Middle School Showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Carter Park (1450 West Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale). From 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., more than 250 middle school students from the South Florida area will engage in a series of position-specific drills and one-on-one challenges. Kids will also receive instruction from top local area coaches and NFL Legends.

NFLPA INITIATIVES

The following is a sampling of community events the NFLPA has planned in the Miami area during Super Bowl Week:

A select group of early stage, innovative companies interested in alignment with NFL players will present their businesses to an audience of professional athletes, sports industry executives, and investors at the fourth annual NFLPA Pitch Day on Wednesday, Jan. 29th at 1:30pm. Access to potential funding, mentorship and the NFLPA’s exclusive group licensing rights are all at stake for participating companies.

The NFLPA will host Smocks & Jocks, a jazz brunch and silent auction showcasing the art of active and former players, on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Seaspice (422 NW N River Dr., Miami).

Guests have the opportunity to mingle with other players, observe the artistic displays, bid on artwork and enjoy food and drinks.

NFL Player Care Foundation Screenings and Super Bowl Career Fair

On Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Friday, Jan. 31, the NFL Player Care Foundation (PCF), supported by the NFL Alumni Association (NFLA), is proud to partner with one of the nation’s premier medical providers, Tulane University School of Medicine, to conduct its annual Super Bowl Healthy Body and Mind Screening program.

This complimentary national program is open to all former NFL players and includes cardiovascular and prostate screenings and mental health resources and education.

Comprehensive blood testing will be offered to the wives and significant others who accompany former player screening participants and is being provided by NFLA free of charge.

NFL Player Care Foundation screenings are offered from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. as part of PCF’s research programs, which help to advance public awareness and scientific understanding of health issues that affect former NFL players.

In conjunction with its Super Bowl Healthy Body and Mind Screening program, PCF has also partnered with Ascending Athletes to host its 2nd Annual Super Bowl Career Fair on Saturday, Feb. 1 where NFL Legends will have the opportunity to meet with 30+ national employers including: FedEx, Lowe’s, PepsiCo, Verizon, VISA, and more.

The Career Fair will start with a career development session which will include keynote speech by, Visa Chairman and CEO, Al Kelly. The Career Fair is private but select participants will be available to speak with media.

The PCF is an independent foundation created in 2007 by a partnership between NFL owners, the NFL Players Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL Alumni Association.

Since its inception, the organization has screened more than 6,000 retired NFL players and provided over $17 million in emergency financial assistance. For more information, visit nflplayercare.com.

Celebrating the Legacy and Impact of HBCU Football Lecture and Tailgate

The African American Research Library and Cultural Center and the Urban League of Broward County will host student athletes from local high schools for a panel on the impact of HBCUs on football.

This community event, supported by the NFL’s Inspire Change campaign and the Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ program, will take place on Thursday, January 30th from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the African American Research Library & Cultural Center (2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale) and will feature:

Miami Dolphins HBCU alumni, former player LARRY LITTLE and running back De’Lance Turner

DERRICK E. WHITE, PHD, Associate Professor of History and African American and Africana Studies at the University of Kentucky

HBCU alumni ARTHUR MCAFEE, NFL Senior Vice President of Player Engagement

Local student athletes will join members of the community for a conversation on the history of black college athletics, chronicling the development of college football in the twentieth century.

Following the conversation, students and educators will join together for a community tailgate, which will include refreshments and music, in celebration of the contributions of black college athletics and its tremendous impact on professional football.

Super Bowl Legacy Grant Press Conference

The NFL seeks to improve the surrounding communities of the Super Bowl host city with the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, made possible each year by a $1 million contribution from the NFL Foundation and matched by the Super Bowl Host Committee.

This year, the NFL and Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s grants are focused on five different capital improvement projects in several regional focus areas of South Florida including Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach and Ft. Lauderdale/ Broward County.

On Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m., the NFL, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and Miami Dolphins executives will participate in a Super Bowl Legacy Grant press conference at Gwen Cherry Park (7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami), a Miami-Dade park, to celebrate these grant awards.

Legacy projects include investment in and renovation of three youth football field refurbishments that will convert grass fields to synthetic turf fields in Miami-Dade County (Gwen Cherry Park and Goulds Park) and Miami Beach (Miami Beach High School); iconic new lighting in Bayfront Park as part of downtown Miami’s Baywalk along Biscayne Bay; and the creation of an Outdoor Fitness Zone at Plantation Heritage Regional Park in Broward County.

The press conference will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Miami-Dade County officials to reveal the newly refurbished field at Gwen Cherry Park, followed by an NFL Huddle for 100 volunteerism event at the NFL Youth Education Town (YET) at Gwen Cherry Park.

Huddle For 100 Volunteer Event At Gwen Cherry Park

Following the Legacy Press Conference on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:45 a.m., a volunteer event will take place in and around Gwen Cherry Park as well as the NFL YET Center, bringing together local Miami-Dade students, 150 local volunteers and NFL players and Legends.

As part of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 initiative, the NFL will partner with Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation & Open Spaces, along with The Mission Continues, to beautify and revitalize areas surrounding the park and community center.

Volunteers will participate in activities including mulching, gardening, bench building, painting, etc.

Students in attendance will participate in a PLAY 60 clinic on the newly refurbished field as well as spend time giving back to the community through the volunteer activities.

NIKE, NFL Foundation, Miami Dolphins Unveil Refurbished Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium

Nike, in partnership with the NFL Foundation and Miami Dolphins, will unveil the newly refurbished Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium (11380 NW 27th Ave.), an iconic football complex in Miami’s Dade County that seven local high schools call home. Media tours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 between 1-4 p.m.

A sport landmark in the community, more NFL players have called Traz Powell their home field than any other football field in the country.

Traz Powell is one of Nike’s most sustainable football facility renovations ever. Featuring 282,000 pounds of Nike Grind Infill — rubber material created from recycled athletic footwear and surplus manufacturing scraps to maximize playability while reducing environmental waste.

It will feature an updated stadium waste system, LED and eco-friendly lighting solutions throughout, and newly planted trees to keep the air clean.

NFL-Verizon Unsung Heroes Luncheon

The NFL will host its annual Unsung Heroes luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 30, with the goal of thanking and celebrating hundreds of employees and volunteers of local domestic violence and sexual assault prevention organizations.

NFL Legends including CURTIS MARTIN and TORREY SMITH will take part in a panel discussion emceed by KAY ADAMS, Host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. They will be joined by RONAN DUNNE, EVP and CEO of the Verizon Consumer Group, and local officials to thank local domestic violence and sexual assault prevention advocates.

While attendees enjoy lunch and hear from guest speakers, volunteers will pack hundreds of care packs for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, as part of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 volunteerism campaign.

The luncheon is private, but select participants will be available to speak with media. The Huddle for 100 volunteerism portion will be open to media.

2 0th Annual Player Networking Event

The 20th Annual Player Networking Event™ (PNE) will take place Thursday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb. 1 at Kovens Conference Center (3000 NE 151st, North Miami).

PNE, jointly administered with the NFL Alumni Association, targets organizations committed to helping active and former NFL players prepare for life after football.

Approximately 30 vendors will be featured in a trade show environment followed by daily networking happy hours including various sponsor and player-related activations.

Event highlights include a High School Athlete Symposium; GenZ Tech Summit; Video Game Tournament; Pain and Brain Medical Conference; Mentoring Elite Athletes Panel Discussion; Athletes Pitch Competition; Gala and Fashion Show.

21 st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

The 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is bringing Inspiration to the BIGGEST Game on Earth. The star-studded musical jubilation will tape for LIVE BET TV on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m., at the James L. Knight Center (400 SE 2nd Avenue, Miami).

Hosted by RICKEY SMILEY, this family-friendly, NFL-sanctioned event blends the top gospel and contemporary Christian singers along with GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, NFL players, and special guests to give the audiences an evening of uplifting music and inspiration.

The one-hour television premiere will air on the BET Network on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. EST/ 7 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, Feb. 2. For more information, visit www.superbowlgospel.com.

MAKE-A-WISH®

As one of the longest-standing partners of Make-A-Wish, the NFL will help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Make-A-Wish by helping to grant the wishes of 19 children with critical illnesses to attend Super Bowl LIV – more than any other Super Bowl in Make-A-Wish history.

The history of Make-A-Wish kids at the Super Bowl dates back to the 9th wish in Make-A-Wish history in 1982. Every year since then, at least one Make-A-Wish kid has attended the big game.

This year, the children and their families will arrive in South Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30 for a welcome reception.

Wish children and their families will participate in several other activities related to the Super Bowl and will attend the game at Hard Rock Stadium through the support of the NFL and other organizations.

Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 33 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,800 in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Huddle For Your Community with Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Nominees

The NFL and Nationwide are proud to bring the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees together in Miami to highlight the amazing work they do in our communities.

On Friday, Feb. 1 from 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m., these inspiring men will team up with students at the Hank Kline Boys & Girls Club (2805 SW 32nd Ave., Miami) to learn about the importance of giving back and to participate in various activities around the club.

Students will join the nominees in participating in a designing cleats workshop, mentoring, PLAY 60, gardening and packing care kits for caregivers of cancer patients.

Considered the League’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 1, the eve of Super Bowl LIV, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

1st and Future

The 5th annual NFL 1st and Future competition, in collaboration with the University of Miami, will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach), Sunset Vista Ballroom, on Friday, Jan. 31 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 1st and Future is the NFL’s annual Super Bowl competition designed to spur innovation in player health, safety and performance.

This year’s event will feature two categories of competition.

The first category, the NFL 1st and Future Analytics Competition, gives applicants access to NFL data sets to examine the effects that playing on synthetic turf versus natural turf can have on player movements and the factors that may contribute to lower extremity injuries.

The second category, the Innovations to Advance Athlete Health and Safety Competition, invites submissions for innovations that could improve player health and safety, including but not limited to: protective equipment, medical devices, sensors and training devices.

The top submissions from each category will be invited to present their solutions on-stage in Miami.

NFL Inspire Change Event – Just Mercy Screening, Conversation & Huddle Volunteer Event

As part of its Inspire Change campaign, the NFL will host hundreds of middle and high school students for a screening of the newly-released Warner Brothers film, Just Mercy.

The legal drama stars Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx and tells the true story of Walter McMillan who, with the help of young defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, appeals his murder conviction.

The screening event will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 from approximately 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami).

It will include a discussion with social justice experts including Dream Corps founder & CNN Contributor VAN JONES, Just Mercy executive producer SCOTT BUDNICK, NFL Legend TORREY SMITH and Dream Corps #cut50 program National Director MICHAEL MENDOZA. NFL Network analyst STEVE WYCHE will emcee.

As part of the NFL’s Huddle for 100 Volunteerism campaign, attendees will participate in a volunteer activity of assembling care kits to benefit formerly incarcerated individuals at Riverside House, a Miami-based residential reentry program. The kits will include hygiene products donated by P&G.

Play football high school day and Girls Flag FOOTBALL Exhibition

The NFL will celebrate high school football student-athletes and coaches on Friday, Jan. 31, with two separate events at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach) highlighting the values and fun associated with the game of football.

Play Football High School Day at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s: From 4 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. , high school student-athletes will participate in skills and drills stations on the Play Football Field, engage in breakout sessions led by sport industry professionals and hear from a keynote speaker before exploring this year’s Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s.

From , high school student-athletes will participate in skills and drills stations on the Play Football Field, engage in breakout sessions led by sport industry professionals and hear from a keynote speaker before exploring this year’s Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s. Girls Flag Football Exhibition at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s: From 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., four high school girls flag football programs from the Miami area will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and the growth of participation in the sport.

NFL-USAA Military Outreach

The following is a sampling of events planned for service members, veterans and their families in the Miami area during Super Bowl Week:

USAA will host current and former military and their guests at the “USAA Salute to Service Lounge” within Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s. The Lounge will be open on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1 and serves as an exclusive area for current and former military members and their families to enjoy complimentary food and beverage, games, NFL player meet and greets and more.

and and serves as an exclusive area for current and former military members and their families to enjoy complimentary food and beverage, games, NFL player meet and greets and more. The NFL and USAA will recognize the recipient of the Salute to Service Award presented by USAAat NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 1, the eve of Super Bowl LIV, at 8 p.m. (ET and PT) on FOX. NFL Honors will be taped earlier that evening at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Created in 2011, the Salute to Service Award acknowledges the members of the NFL for their exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting our military, veterans and their families.

19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show

On Friday Jan. 31, Miami Design District is partnering with Off The Field Players’ Wives Association, to bring the 19th Annual Players’ Wives Fashion Show to the neighborhood (140 NE 39th St., Miami) to kick off Super Bowl LIV 2020 weekend in Miami.

More than 40 wives and significant others of current and former NFL Players will attend.

This event begins at 11 a.m. with the Red Carpet featuring fan-favorite NFL stars and Miami-based celebrities Wives will then walk the runway in fashions from Alice & Olivia, Boheme Boutique, Cuyana, Emilio Pucci, Frame, Hublot, Alba, Kiki de Montparnasse, Lanvin, Sevan Bıçakçı, Tighemi and Zadig et Voltaire.

All proceeds will benefit Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative.

Off the Field is the National Football Players’ Wives Association comprised of talented and diverse wives of active and retired professional football players.

Established on February 6, 2006 in Washington D.C. as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, OTF’s mission is to unite and empower members to perform and support philanthropic initiatives that enhance the quality of life for families and collectively affect change in our surrounding communities.

Alonzo Mourning Family Foundation All-Star Golf Tournament

On Friday, Jan. 31, NBA Hall of Famer and Miami Heat great Alonzo Mourning will host a charity golf tournament sponsored by Pepsi Co. at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa (19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura).

The event will feature Mourning and other sports legends from the NBA, NFL and MLB to raise money for the new Overtown Youth Center’s (OYC) $25 million Capital Campaign Fund and support the center’s new building project.

Players include Mourning’s former Miami Heat teammate DWAYNE WADE, Pro Football Hall of Famers MARCUS ALLEN, RICHARD DENT and JASON TAYLOR, and NBA, NFL and MLB alums JOHN STARKS, TERRY KIRBY, CORNELIUS BENNETT and GARY SHEFFIELD.

OYC was co-founded in 2003 by Mourning to help build a safe haven for youth living in the Overtown area of Miami-Dade County.

It offers students mentoring opportunities, educational and sporting activities, counseling and advocacy services and college prep programming through its partnership with sister nonprofit organization Honey Shine, Inc.

A star-studded VIP Celebrity Draft Party recognizing all of the sports greats and hole sponsors will take place the evening of Thursday, Jan. 30 at Warren Henry Automotive Group’s Headquarters (2300 NE 151st Street, North Miami).

Players Coalition Dinner To Inspire Change With Café Momentum

Players Coalition will partner with Café Momentum, NFL’s Inspire Change and Stand Together to host an invite-only pop-up dinner that will aim to create change around juvenile justice issues, both nationally and locally, with an emphasis on direct file and second look legislation in Florida, while also highlighting the need for effective diversion programs.

The dinner will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. at (Quality Meats 1501 Collins Ave, Miami Beach).

Café Momentum is a non-profit, Dallas-based restaurant and culinary training facility that transforms young lives for kids coming out of juvenile detention by equipping them with life skills, education and employment opportunities through the restaurant industry.

Café Momentum and Players Coalition are 501(c)(3) organizations and operate entirely as nonpartisan entities.

The dinner will host legislators, partners, NFL players and Legends, and organization members from both sides of the aisle to celebrate and promote the bipartisan issue of juvenile justice.

Super Bowl Breakfast

The 2020 Super Bowl Breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m., the day before Super Bowl LIV, at the Diplomat Beach Resort.

The breakfast will feature the presentation of the 2020 Bart Starr Award to this year’s award winner, Eli Manning of the New York Giants.

The award, bearing the name of NFL Hall of Famer Bart Starr, honors Starr’s lifelong commitment to serving as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community.

Manning was selected by his peers in the NFL, making this the only award – other than the Pro Bowl – voted on by all the players.

The breakfast will feature members of Bart Starr’s family – his wife Cherry and son Bart Jr. along with TONY DUNGY, PEYTON MANNING, JERRY KRAMER, ANTHONY MUNOZ, DERRICK BROOKS and JAMES BROWN. The Breakfast will be emceed by AKBAR GBAJABIAMILA, co-host of American Ninja Warrior.

To find more information about the Bart Starr Award, the Super Bowl Breakfast and to purchase tickets, visit www.superbowlbreakfast.com.

Fritz Pollard Alliance Documentary Screening

On Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m., the NFL will host a screening of NFL Network’s new Fritz Pollard Documentary at Florida Memorial University’s Lou Rawls Center.

The documentary takes a look at the history and impact of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which exists to champion diversity in the NFL through education and providing its membership with resources that will help them succeed at every level of the game.

NFL & All Pro Dad’s Family Football Clinic

Current players and NFL Legends will celebrate football and family at the fifth annual NFL & All Pro Dad’s Family Football Clinic at Super Bowl LIV.

Presented by NFL Player Engagement and the All Pro Dad organization, players are invited to bring their children and significant others to participate in fun football activities on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s at the Miami Beach Convention Center (1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach). Players and their children will create new football memories as a family.

Within each football activity, kids and their parents will participate in an exercise designed to foster engagement and relationship building among family members.

Play Football Family Festival

The NFL will host the 2020 Play Football Family Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the North Miami Athletic Stadium (2555 NE 151st St., North Miami).

The fourth annual Play Football Family Festival will feature NFL player autographs, football clinics, equipment fittings, a USA Football tackle station, youth league sign-up stations, a parents’ forum and breakout panel sessions.

From additional photo opportunities, a live DJ, giveaways, food trucks, and interactive activations from Gatorade, Campbell’s and more, the 2020 Play Football Family Festival will celebrate the football community, the coaches and players who bring passion, fun and excitement to the sport.

See also: City of North Miami to Host 2020 NFL Play Football Family Festival during Super Bowl LIV Week

Taste of the NFL

Taste of the NFL (TNFL) is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to raising awareness and funds for hunger relief organizations in the 32 NFL cities and across the country.

Proudly celebrating its 29th year at Super Bowl LIV, the organization conducts national and local fundraising events throughout the year, culminating in the annual Party with a Purpose® on Super Bowl Eve.

Since its inception, Taste of the NFL has raised more than $26 million, which has provided more than 220 million meals for Americans. All proceeds raised are donated directly to local and national food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities.

This season’s Party with a Purpose® will be held at The Diplomat Beach Resort (3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood) on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. with a musical performance at 9 p.m.

An evening celebrating two of America’s favorite pastimes — food and football — Taste of the NFL’s 28th Annual Party with a Purpose® pairs extraordinary chefs from the 32 NFL cities together with current, Hall of Fame and alumni players from each of the NFL franchises as they serve over 45,000 tastings for 1,800 guests.

These efforts have resulted in more than 220 million meals for Americans in need (many of them children and seniors), who have turned to their local food banks for assistance.

Event attendees will also enjoy live national musical entertainment from notable performers and have the opportunity to bid on over 250 unique sports and celebrity memorabilia, vacation packages and other coveted auction items.

The team of guest hosts for 2020 includes the legendary COACH DON SHULA serving as the National Honorary Chair; CHEF ANDREW ZIMMERN – National Culinary Host; Chef Adam Richman – Florida Culinary Host; and BEN LEBER as the National Player Host.

Follow @TasteoftheNFL on Instagram and Twitter as they #KickHunger this season, or visit Taste of the NFL on Facebook at facebook.com/TasteoftheNFL.

Tickets to this event can be purchased at www.TasteoftheNFL.com.

NFL Green

The NFL and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee have teamed up to develop a series of initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of Super Bowl LIV.

Verizon is a key partner in several of these projects including Super Bowl LIV Community Greening projects and a public E-Waste Recycling Rally.

Community Greening: The “Greening” of Super Bowl LIV has created a legacy in the Greater Miami area. Community greening projects, developed in partnership with Miami-Dade Parks Recreation and Open Spaces Department and Verizon, have included a restoration project at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park to remove invasive plants and debris and plant native plants and trees to replace those lost during Hurricane Irma, a beach cleanup, sand dune restoration, tree planting and pollinator garden planting at Crandon Park, the creation of community gardens and planting of fruit trees at Glenwood Park, the revitalization of Pelican Island including the planting of hundreds of native shrubs and trees, and restoration of the nature preserve and creation of an edible urban garden and pollinator garden at the AD “Doug” Barnes Park Nature Center & Leisure Access Center.

Florida’s unique citrus collection at the Redland Fruit & Spice Park will received upgrades in mid-January.

Volunteers from NFL sponsor Anheuser-Busch teamed up with volunteers from the Miami Dolphins’ Special Teams, Verizon Green Team and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to renew and reinterpret the citrus fruit collection by planting 20 new, curated specimens in raised planter boxes along a new aesthetically pleasing pathway.

Anheuser-Busch provided funding for this project in partnership with NFL Green and Verizon. Fruit & Spice Park is the only tropical botanical garden of its kind in the United States.

In June, 100 staghorn corals were outplanted near Rainbow Reef in honor of the NFL’s 100th season. The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Reef was initiated by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s Oceans to Everglades (O2E) environmental program.

The coral reef restoration was conducted in partnership with Force Blue, an organization of retired special ops veterans, University of Miami, Florida DEP, the Frost Science Museum and Verizon. Monitoring and restoration efforts are continuing.

Super Kids-Super Sharing: The NFL’s Super Kids – Super Sharing sports equipment and book donation was held on Thursday, Jan. 16 at St. Thomas University – Fernandez Family Center for Leadership & Wellness. Hundreds of local school children arrived with the thousands of donated books, pieces of sports equipment, school supplies and games they’ve collected at their schools. Students helped drop off and sort the donated items. There was brief ceremony at with representatives from the NFL, Miami Dolphins, Verizon, St. Thomas University and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee followed by play activities hosted by the Dolphins. Then, recipient schools and organizations that serve local children in need selected the items their students can use.

More than 100 schools from throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties participated in Super Kids-Super Sharing as donors and recipients.

Over the years, this popular Super Bowl community initiative has collected hundreds of thousands of books, pieces of sports equipment and school supplies to help local children in need. In honor of Super Kids and the NFL’s 100th season, NFL sustainability partner Verizon will plant 10,000 trees (100 trees for each of the NFL’s 100 years) in Florida’s Econfina River State Park.

Verizon will also plant 100,000 trees in Madagascar to restore ecologically devastated mangrove estuaries and forests and revive natural habitat for endangered animal species.

As part of Super Kids-Super Sharing, Verizon will announce a $100,000 grant to the Education Fund to support a first in the nation initiative that funds food forests for schools in the Miami-Dade region.

Super Bowl E-Waste Recycling Rally and Tree Giveaway: A Super Bowl LIV E-Waste Recycling Rally sponsored by Verizon will was held at Zoo Miami on Saturday, Jan. 18. Area residents helped with the “greening” of Super Bowl LIV by bringing their E-waste to this event. The Recycling Rally was open to the public and free of charge. Local residents dropped off all types of electronic waste to be recycled responsibly and kept out of local landfills. Items such as computers, printer monitors, cell phones and televisions were accepted. The first 250 families bringing in items received a gift bag which included a discount for Zoo Miami admission along with other items. Zoo Miami mascots were on-hand during morning hours to greet participants.

The NFL has teamed with Verizon, Zoo Miami and Miami-Dade Parks for this effort which aims to responsibly recycle E-waste. Doing so helps protect the natural environment of gorillas and other animals by reducing the amount of habitat disturbed by mining for the minerals used in these items.

As part of the Recycling Rally and in celebration of Florida’s Arbor Day, Miami-Dade Park’s Million Trees Miami initiative will give away trees to the first 500 participants requesting them.

Simply drive up and Miami-Dade Park’s staff will be ready to help. It’s not necessary to participate in the Recycling Rally to receive a tree.

Other NFL Green projects include:

Green Energy : “Green” energy will be used to power major Super Bowl event venues including Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center. Renewable energy certificates (RECs) equivalent to the electricity usage at these facilities will help to mitigate the climate impact of energy emissions.

: “Green” energy will be used to power major Super Bowl event venues including Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center. Renewable energy certificates (RECs) equivalent to the electricity usage at these facilities will help to mitigate the climate impact of energy emissions. Food recovery : Excess food from Super Bowl events will be recovered in partnership with Feeding South Florida and Food Rescue US to provide meals for shelters, missions, soup kitchens and other community programs.

: Excess food from Super Bowl events will be recovered in partnership with Feeding South Florida and Food Rescue US to provide meals for shelters, missions, soup kitchens and other community programs. Material Recovery: Recovery of all event materials will begin immediately after most Super Bowl events. During the week following the game, there will be an intensive drive to collect and donate items left over from Super Bowl including building materials, décor, fabric, carpeting and sign materials. In partnership with The Salvation Army, these items will be donated to local organizations that can reuse, repurpose or remanufacture the material. The NFL has incorporated environmental projects into the management of Super Bowl for more than 25 years.