MIAMI – Dr. Jacqueline Patricia James-Lyttle, a trailblazing entrepreneur, academic, and philanthropist, has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Women Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2025 by the prestigious New York Weekly Magazine. This honor highlights her groundbreaking achievements across academics, athletics, entrepreneurship, and global leadership, as well as her unwavering commitment to creating a lasting impact.

A Legacy of Excellence

Dr. James-Lyttle was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She had to overcome many challenges. She became the first Black woman to graduate in engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Jacqueline earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. In addition, she also excelled as a two-time All-American scholar-athlete.

She earned a Master of Science in Civil and Architectural Engineering. She also earned a Ph.D. in the same field. Both degrees were obtained at the University of Miami. She worked on important research in energy efficiency and sustainability.

Dr. James-Lyttle has made her mark as an educator and mentor, championing diversity and innovation in sustainable engineering. She founded IMARA Engineering Consulting, which she evolved into GFD Group Miami, a premier firm specializing in architecture, engineering, and construction management. Her relentless drive and vision have positioned her as a global leader in these industries.

A Multi-Faceted Innovator and Philanthropist

Beyond her engineering accolades, Dr. James-Lyttle has expanded her influence into entrepreneurship and philanthropy. With her husband, music star Kevin Lyttle, she co-founded a music company and launched VONZUU. This platform changes how people travel in the Caribbean.

She also leads Global 27 Inc., a company focused on sustainable luxury development. Additionally, she runs KidsVille, a childcare center that provides modern educational solutions.

Dr. James-Lyttle’s philanthropic efforts are equally noteworthy. She co-founded Esther’s Promise. This initiative helps at-risk women. She also helped start the Janice Lyttle Foundation.

This foundation provides disaster relief and fights heart disease. Her unwavering dedication to uplifting others reflects her deep commitment to social change.

Empowering Future Generations

“Being included in New York Weekly’s list of top women entrepreneurs is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Dr. James-Lyttle. “My journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, vision, and community, and I’m committed to inspiring others to break barriers and pursue their dreams.”

Dr. James-Lyttle’s contributions go well beyond her career successes. She actively mentors emerging leaders, fosters sustainable advancements, and generously supports her native St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Her contributions to disaster recovery, education, and women’s empowerment have cemented her legacy as a global force for good.