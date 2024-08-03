HOUSTON – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, honored former Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee during her funeral. Marks recognized Jackson-Lee as a great leader with Jamaican roots.

Ambassador Marks was asked by the family of the late congresswoman to speak at Fallbrook Church in Houston, Texas. She emphasized the importance of August 1st, which marks the 190th anniversary of the end of slavery in Jamaica and the British Caribbean.

“This is a most fitting day to honour the profound connection she had with a country that holds a special place in the hearts of over 3.2 million Jamaican Americans,” Ambassador Marks noted.

Addressing the family, including Jackson-Lee’s children Jason and Erica, Ambassador Marks emphasized the congresswoman’s pride in her Jamaican kinship and her active support for Jamaica.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee’s Jamaican Heritage

The granddaughter of Jamaican immigrants, Jackson Lee was an icon to the Jamaican diaspora living in the United States. She pointed out that Jackson-Lee’s life exemplified cherished Jamaican characteristics, setting an example for future generations of Jamaican Americans.

The Ambassador highlighted Jackson-Lee’s role in the tradition of Caribbean diaspora members who have embraced the American dream while contributing to societal progress.

“Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s life and work represented an extension of that great tradition,” Marks stated, noting that over 400 Jamaican Americans are currently involved in representational politics across federal, state, and local governments in the United States.

During her speech, Ambassador Marks commended Jackson-Lee for her dedication to serving her Houston community and advancing U.S. interests, as well as her unwavering support for Jamaica and the Caribbean. Among those in attendance were US Vice President Kamala Harris, former president Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and various members of Congress and the Senate.

She credited the congresswoman for championing the assistance given to Jamaica during the Sars CoV2 pandemic as well as legislation that led to the formal recognition of June as Caribbean American Heritage Month in the United States.

Describing Jackson-Lee’s work as “strong and courageous,” Ambassador Marks commended her unwavering commitment to justice, her passion for making a difference, and her dedication to faith and family life. “She was the embodiment of what it means to be in service of others, to stand up for Justice, Brotherhood and Peace, and to think generously and honestly,” Marks declared.

The Ambassador praised Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee’s legacy. She believes it will inspire future generations. Her values are important to both her adopted home and her ancestral land.