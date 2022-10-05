New World Symphony Season Opener Features Trinidadian Soprano Jeanine De Bique

MIAMI BEACH – New World Symphony officially launches its 2022-23 season with the 35th Anniversary Season Opener concerts on Saturday, October 15th at 7:30PM and Sunday, October 16th at 2:00PM at the New World Center.

The evening will feature conductor Christoph Koncz in his return to the NWS podium and Jeanine De Bique’s highly anticipated NWS debut.

Saturday evening’s performance can be viewed in the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall, as a WALLCAST® Concert with brand-new Mobile Wall in SoundScape Park, and streamed online at NWS.edu.

Sunday’s performance is exclusive to the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall.

Soprano Jeanine De Bique

Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique opens the evening with selections from Carl Maria von Weber’s opera Der Freischütz. Conductor Christoph Koncz leads NWS Fellows in performances of works by German composers Richard Strauss and Johannes Brahms. The program also features the world premiere of Austro-Hungarian composer Stephan Koncz’s Fanfares from Uhrovec, a festive fusion of American and Bohemian traditions.

Pre-concert Chat

Prior to Saturday night’s performance, ticket holders can attend a pre-concert chat with NWS Fellows. The pre-concert chat begins at 6:30PM in the New World Center’s Truist Pavilion and is free for all ticket holders.

In addition to the ticketed event in the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall, audiences are also welcomed to experience Saturday night’s performance for free in SoundScape Park. The concert will be presented as a WALLCAST® Concert on the New World Center’s 7,000-square-foot projection wall with striking audio and video technology and on South Florida’s largest Mobile Wall in the Southeast corner of SoundScape Park. WALLCAST® Concert and Mobile Wall presentations welcome audiences of all ages. Space on the lawn is first come, first served and audience members are responsible for their own seating. Saturday’s performance can also be viewed online as a Webcast concert that will be streamed live on New World Symphony’s YouTube channel. Viewers can access the recording of the stream for free on YouTube for 30 days after the concert.

Tickets range from $37-$120 and can be purchased online at www.nws.edu or through the box office by calling 305-673-3330.

PROGRAM

35th Anniversary Season Opener

New World Center, Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall

Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM

Christoph Koncz, conductor

Jeanine De Bique, soprano

Weber: Selections from Der Freischütz

R. Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

S. Koncz: Fanfares from Uhrovec

Brahms: Symphony No. 3

ABOUT JEANINE DE BIQUE

Trinidadian soprano Jeanine De Bique has in recent years gained international recognition for her “dramatic presence and versatility” (The Washington Post), and “sheer endless wealth of color and nuances […] a radiant, free-floating timbre” (Opernwelt).

Mirrors, her first solo-CD, with Concerto Köln, was released in 2021 by Berlin Classics. The album received much critical acclaim and garnered with the “Diapason D’or” découverte award for best debut album and Editor’s choice award from Gramophone.

Debuts

Ms. De Bique’s 2021-22 season included role and house debuts as Poppea in Monteverdi’s L’Incoronazione di Poppea with the Budapest Festival Orchestra and Iván Fischer. This was followed by the title role in Handel’s Alcina in Robert Carsen’s acclaimed production at l’Opera national de Paris, conducted by Thomas Hengelbrock.

Since her breakthrough debut at the 2017 Salzburg Festival as Annio in Peter Sellar’s production of La Clemenza di Tito, Ms. De Bique has appeared as Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro for San Francisco Opera, Helena in Ted Huffman’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Deutsche Oper Berlin, the title role of Handel’s Rodelinda at Opéra de Lille, as Donna Anna in Don Giovanni for Opéra National du Rhin and as Aida in the world premiere of Caruso a Cuba by Micha Hamel in a return to De Nationale Opera Amsterdam.

Ms. De Bique’s concert highlights include Brahms’ German Requiem with Raphaël Pichon at La Seine Musicale in Paris and with Lorin Maazel and the Munich Philharmonic; Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 with the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse; Handel arias and Mozart’s Requiem with the Budapest Festival Orchestra and Iván Fischer at the Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Lincoln Center; Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in Milan, St. Petersburg, Munich and Budapest; return visits to the BBC Proms in works by Handel with the Chineke! Orchestra and with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Richard Egarr; the Messiah with the Atlanta Symphony, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and Melbourne Symphony; Pärt’s Como cierva sedienta with Iván Fischer and the Konzerthausorchester Berlin; and Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 with Lorin Maazel and the New York Philharmonic, as well as the Chicago Symphony with Marin Alsop at the Ravinia Festival.

Career Highlights

Ms. De Bique holds a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music. Her awards include first prize at the Young Concert Artists, Inc Music Competition. In addition, Arleen Auger Prize at the Hertogenbosch International Vocal Competition. Plus, third prize in the Viotti International Music Competition. She was a prizewinner at the Gerda Lissner Vocal Competition (New York). Plus, a finalist and study grant award recipient of the 2011 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. In addition, she received a study grant from the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation. She is a recipient of the Youth Ambassador for Peace, awarded by the National Commission of UNESCO, Trinidad and Tobago.