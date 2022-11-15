New Park Hyatt St. Kitts GM Focuses on Human and Cultural Capital

ST. KITTS – While Park Hyatt St. Kitts’ new General Manager Richard Elliott routinely manages budgets and monitors revenue reports, oversees hotel operations and activities, and ensures that the five-star property consistently meets or exceeds the brand’s highest standards, he views building positive relationships with his team and being a culture bearer as two of his most important responsibilities.

At the helm of St. Kitts’ newest luxury oceanfront resort for the past eight months, the seasoned hotelier, who hails from Jamaica, believes that immersing oneself in the local culture and valuing personal connections are key to interacting with team members and guests as well as corporate hotel management.

“One thing that I’ve always come back to, especially in the role of a general manager, is ensuring that I lead from a place of empathy and getting to know my team,” he noted, while adding that he takes the responsibility of being a custodian of the culture to heart.

With a wide range of global experience under his belt, including his most recent service as general manager of the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, Elliott understands how important uniqueness and authenticity are in creating a thriving tourism product that delivers an exceptional experience to discerning visitors.

Forging Connections

As he continues to forge connections with his new team and address challenges common to many other Caribbean hoteliers and tourism stakeholders – such as reduced airlift, the rising cost of air travel, supply chain hiccups, labor shortages, and other post-pandemic issues – he is grateful to be in an environment where teamwork, empathy and cultural pride are embraced and celebrated.

“There is an authenticity to the Kittitian people that just makes the connection so much better. In everything we do, as we look to develop the story and craft a narrative for the hotel through the lens of the guests, we pay homage to the space in which we have the privilege of working,” Elliott stated.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, which opened in November 2017, is home to 126 spacious accommodations, comprising 78 guest rooms and 48 suites, each with a private balcony or terrace.