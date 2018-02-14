Park Hyatt St. Kitts tops CNN’s 14 best new hotels and resorts in the Caribbean

Basseterre, St. Kitts – CNN has listed the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, attracted to the twin-island Federation by former Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas as top of the 14 best new hotels and resorts opening in the Caribbean

1. Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts & Nevis – This splashy five-star resort isn’t just the first Park Hyatt on St. Kitts, but the first Park Hyatt in the Caribbean.

Luckily, the fall hurricane season spared tiny St. Kitts, allowing the 127-room property to open this past November in a remote section of the undeveloped island.

Of interest is a replica sugar mill where guests can take fitness, yoga and meditation classes, but the real highlight just may be the 37,000-square-foot Miraval Life in Balance Spa, from none other than the renowned Miraval brand.

Those wishing to venture off-site have their pick of outdoor activities, including volcano hiking, but the Park Hyatt can also arrange trips to the UNESCO Brimstone Hill Fortress or provide an island historian for a truly local experience,” said the article which lists the other 13 hotels and reports.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts – the first Park Hyatt hotel in the Caribbean – has already landed on several prestigious lists.

These include Forbes’ 17 Hot Hotel Openings This Summer, Forbes’ 25 New Luxury Hotels That Come Highly Recommended, The Globe and Mail’s World’s hottest and hautest new hotels for 2017, The New York Times’ Hotel and Resorts to Travel to in 2017, The Telegraph’s The 28 best new hotels for 2017, Travel + Leisure’s Hotel Openings to Watch Out for in 2017, and Vogue’s 2016 Hottest Hotels: The 16 Most Anticipated Openings.

The other hotels and resorts on CNN’s list are:

2. Baha Mar, Bahamas; 3. The Other Side, Bahamas; 4. Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jamaica; 5. Serafina Beach Hotel, Puerto Rico; 6. Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Cuba; 7. Turks Cay Resort and Marina, Turks and Caicos; 8.Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, Antigua; 9. Quintessence Boutique Resort, Anguilla; 10. The Loren at Pink Beach, Bermuda; 11. Pink Sands Club, Canouan, St. Vincent and The Grenadines; 12. Silversands, Grenada; 13. The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos; 14. Bahama House, Bahamas.