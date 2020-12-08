New Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Board of Directors Holds First Meeting

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – Tourism veteran John Lynch has been reappointed Chairman of the new board of directors of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) which held its first meeting in Montego Bay.

The new executive body, which was appointed on November 2, will serve for a two-year term and will play a pivotal role in guiding the destination through what is a challenging period in travel and tourism.

Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett in issuing his charge to the new board expressed pleasure with the new appointments: “I wish to congratulate the Chairman and his team on their new position as Directors of the JTB. I believe the new executive body represents a mix of key industry sectors and brings together a wealth of experience and knowledge about the tourism industry. I am confident that they will bring to the table some keen insight and know how during this period as we look to ensure the survival and sustainability of Jamaica’s tourism and be ready for the eventual recovery of our industry.”

Appointed Jamaica Tourist Board Directors:

John Lynch, Chairman

John Byles, Deputy Chairman

Nicola Madden Greig, Director

Bertam Wright, Director

Adam Stewart, Director

Clifton Reader, Director

Josef Forstmayr, Director

Fred Smith, Director

Philipp Hoffer, Director

Hyacinth Lightbourne, Director

Tanikie McClarthy Allen, Director

Donovan White, Director of Tourism (ex-officio)