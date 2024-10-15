Travel

Celebrate the Launch of Caribbean Airlines Flights to British Virgin Islands

BVI Officials welcome Caribbean Airlines to Tortola.
Destination Tortola was officially launched at Gate 14, Piarco International Airport with a ribbon cutting by Caribbean Airlines Executive team members. CEO – Garvin Medera, COO – Nirmala Ramai, CCO – Martin Aeberli, GM Cargo – Marklan Moseley with BW 294 operating crew members, Captain David Seignoret, First Officer Denison Mylon, Purser – Gillian DeFreitas and Flight Attendants Donovan Mc Carty and Xande Alexander.

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago  – Caribbean Airlines’ first flight BW294 successfully arrived at the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport in the British Virgin Islands on Monday, October 14th.This is another milestone for the airline. It keeps its promise to offer better connections in the region.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines

In a brief ceremony held at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad, to celebrate the inaugural service, Caribbean Airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Garvin Medera, in delivering remarks said : “As a regional airline we remain committed to enhancing connectivity across the Caribbean and the addition of Tortola to our schedule marks an important chapter in Caribbean Airlines’ expansion. This is our first ever connectivity to the British Virgin Islands and this means that we now have 24 destinations within our network, connecting the Region, North and South America.”

Medera continued: “With four flights a week – on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday – we will bring over 540 seats into and out of Tortola weekly.”

Water salute for BW 294 on touch down at Terrance B. Lettsome Airport, Tortola.

Upon arrival in Tortola, the aircraft was greeted by a traditional water salute, whilst arriving passengers were warmly welcomed to the island with a celebratory event showcasing the island’s rich culture hosted by The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission.

In attendance were BVI Government representatives including Premier of the Virgin Islands and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Natalio Wheatley; Minister of Communication and Works, the Honourable Kye Rhymer; Junior Minister for Culture and Tourism, the Honourable Luce Hodge Smith and several industry stakeholders.

The new route to Tortola strengthens the airline’s position as a key player in Caribbean aviation. In addition, it supports the region’s economic development by promoting tourism and business travel. Plus, this new service offers a seamless connection via Barbados twice weekly on Thursday and Saturday.

Caribbean Airlines flies to Tortola from Trinidad on Mondays and Wednesdays. There are connections to Antigua and Puerto Rico. On Thursdays and Saturdays, flights also connect through Barbados.

 

 

