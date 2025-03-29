New Emirates Flights from Dubai to Jamaica Will Boost Linkages

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Honorable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, expressed his enthusiasm today regarding Emirates Airline’s new weekly flights set to commence from Dubai to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on April 10, 2025.

The Dubai to Jamaica flights will operate through Frankfurt, Germany. This is a big win for Jamaica’s tourism sector. It comes after years of hard work and talks led by Minister Bartlett and his team. This team includes Minister of State, Sen. the Hon. Delano Seiveright, Director of Tourism, Donavan White, and JTB Chairman, John Lynch. They were supported by important tourism partners.

Emirates will operate the route with a Boeing 777-300 aircraft.

Minister Bartlett further noted that “the new service, facilitated through a codeshare agreement with German airline Condor, will significantly expand Jamaica’s reach in the Middle East and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, bringing more opportunities for both tourism and trade.” “This is indeed a mega achievement for Jamaica’s vibrant tourism sector,” said Minister Bartlett. He underscored that: “It is the culmination of years of effort, dating back to 2021 when we first met with representatives of Emirates to explore the possibility of opening up the Caribbean gateway. This flight service signals Jamaica’s expanding footprint in the global tourism market, and it also opens the door for trade linkages, allowing our agricultural and manufacturing sectors to access the lucrative markets of the Middle East.” “This new flight arrangement will position Jamaica as one of the gateways to the Caribbean from the Middle East and this strategic partnership should see more visitors from the Middle East visiting Jamaica and the Caribbean and vice versa,” Minister Bartlett noted. He stressed that this new route is not just a victory for tourism but Jamaica’s economy. “Emirates flying to Jamaica will create new opportunities for our manufacturers, agricultural producers, and entertainers. This is a key step in driving multi-destination tourism and strengthening the supply side of the sector,” he added.

The new Dubai to Jamaica flight service will operate every Wednesday. It aims to attract more tourists to Jamaica and increase trade and cultural exchanges. Condor Flugdienst GmbH will manage the flights connecting Frankfurt and Montego Bay.