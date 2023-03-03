New Artists Added To 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – Excitement is building as tickets go on sale March 1 for the biggest music event in the Caribbean, the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival. The Festival returns from May 5-14, 2023 after a three-year hiatus. The 2023 Festival will include headline performances from 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting and dancehall/reggae icon Shaggy, as well as many globally recognized performers.

Tickets go on sale March 1, 2023 at www.stlucia.org/jazz, with prices starting at USD$75. An early bird discount is available for tickets purchased before March 31. The website also includes hotel packages for visitors.

Renowned for three decades, the 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival spans classic jazz to world beats. Best of all it will again attract visitors from around the world. The lineup includes international, local and Caribbean music. Genres include Afro beats, jazz, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop and an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms. The iconic and historic Pigeon Island National Park is the waterside backdrop for the open air performances.

“With the newly announced additions to the 2023 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, we continue our tradition of hosting the Caribbean’s premier jazz and arts event. Building upon three decades of outstanding music, the Festival will showcase the best of global music, performing arts, fine arts and Saint Lucia’s creative industries,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

The Updated Lineup

The final musical lineup: Friday, May 5 – Kick-Off : Caribbean genres with some of the biggest names from the region headlined by reggae superstar Shenseea and Kes the Band

: Caribbean genres with some of the biggest names from the region headlined by reggae superstar Shenseea and Kes the Band May 6-9 – Entertainment & Community Jazz : Explore authentic Saint Lucian culture and people through an eclectic mix of local events

: Explore authentic Saint Lucian culture and people through an eclectic mix of local events Wednesday, May 10 – Kingdom Gospel Night: A riveting, inspiring showcase of praise and worship Headlined by Multiple Grammy Award Winner, Cece Winans, Nigerian Contemporary Gospel Artist, Dove and Multiple Album Award Winner, Sinach; and Saint Lucia’s very own, Special Blend and Emrand Henry

A riveting, inspiring showcase of praise and worship Headlined by Multiple Grammy Award Winner, Cece Winans, Nigerian Contemporary Gospel Artist, Dove and Multiple Album Award Winner, Sinach; and Saint Lucia’s very own, Special Blend and Emrand Henry Thursday, May 11 – Pure Jazz : Grammy winner, pianist, and composer Gustavo Casenave and special tribute to Saint Lucia’s Luther François, the godfather of Saint Lucia jazz

: Grammy winner, pianist, and composer Gustavo Casenave and special tribute to Saint Lucia’s Luther François, the godfather of Saint Lucia jazz Friday, May 12 – Caribbean Fusion : Featuring Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, and more

: Featuring Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, and more Saturday, May 13 – World Beats : Journey the globe with the best of Afro beats with Kizz Daniel, CKay, Ayra Starr, and Joeboy; performances from the best in Zouk; Kassav, Latin Jazz Salsa with Alfredo Naranjo, and Saint Lucian artists Kayo (k-yo), Michael Robinson and the Southern medley of musicians, Kalbas

: Journey the globe with the best of Afro beats with Kizz Daniel, CKay, Ayra Starr, and Joeboy; performances from the best in Zouk; Kassav, Latin Jazz Salsa with Alfredo Naranjo, and Saint Lucian artists Kayo (k-yo), Michael Robinson and the Southern medley of musicians, Kalbas Sunday, May 14 – The Ultimate Celebration and Culmination on Mother’s Day : One of the most distinctive and influential musicians of the century, 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting and multi-Grammy Award winning dancehall/reggae icon Shaggy will headline the evening; Internationally acclaimed Saint Lucian talent will include Ronald Boo Hinkson, Barbara Cadet, Teddyson John and Ace Loctor

Experience The Saint Lucia Arts Scene

The arts scene in Saint Lucia is also celebrated at the Festival, under the theme “Art and the City.” Beginning May 5, there will be community-based events across the island, emphasizing the jazz and arts scenes throughout key communities.

The Arts will include visual art, literary art, theater, fashion, an Icon Series, craft and souvenir markets. Plus, a variety of events at Derek Walcott Square, Pointe Seraphine, Constitution Park, and Serenity Park. From the visual arts to the theater, visitors will be immersed in the creativity and vibrancy of Saint Lucia. The calendar of arts activities includes:

May 7 : Theater Arts & folktales ($19 USD; Children $8 USD)

: Theater Arts & folktales ($19 USD; Children $8 USD) May 8 : Literary Arts and Spoken Word featuring Head Phunk ($15 USD)

: Literary Arts and Spoken Word featuring Head Phunk ($15 USD) May 9 : Big Pan Project – select venues throughout the city, culminating at Derek Walcott Square (FREE)

: Big Pan Project – select venues throughout the city, culminating at Derek Walcott Square (FREE) May 10 : Lights, Camera, Fashion – The Heart of the City ($60 USD; VIP $100 USD)

: Lights, Camera, Fashion – The Heart of the City ($60 USD; VIP $100 USD) May 11 : National Cultural Icon Series featuring Luther François at Pigeon Island Park ($75 USD)

Tickets and Travel Packages

Signature Saint Lucia accommodations and events across the island suit all interests and budgets. Package info can be found on the website. Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Development Foundation have collaborated to develop a Festival that will have strong appeal across the Caribbean, United States, Canada, the U.K. and the world.

Information, tickets and packages can be found at www.stlucia.org/jazz.