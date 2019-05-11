New Artisan Village in Jamaica part of Tourism Inclusive Growth Strategy

FALMOUTH, Trelawny – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett says the artisan village being constructed at Hampden Wharf in Trelawny, Jamaica forms part of the overall inclusive growth strategy to increase earnings among local suppliers.

The US $5.7 million project will have 47 shops along with the establishment of the island’s first artisan village which will accommodate 18 shops along 540 square metres.

Speaking at a recent walk through of the construction, Minister Bartlett highlighted the key role of the facility in creating more earning opportunities for local small and medium businesses.

“The artisan village will connect immediately the market or visitors with our products. When visitors come off the ship, they will be able to go straight to the artisan village and walk away with a piece of authentic Jamaican culture,” said Minister Bartlett.

The project sits on 1.6 hectares of land along the historic Falmouth Port and is being executed by the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Company.

“This artisan village is critical in our reimagining exercise where we are providing opportunities for entrepreneurship at the very base of the population. Tourism will be made more meaningful to the average Jamaican when access is provided for income generating activities and also for creative production. This is a new and exciting opportunity for various levels of producers in the country that we have not paid enough attention to and not provided arrangements for. The artisan village will also provide a secure, safe and seamless operation for visitors and locals alike,” added Minister Bartlett.

The artisan village is slated to be ready by the end of the year to coincide with the start of the traditional winter tourist season in December.

See also: Make It Jamaica This Summer