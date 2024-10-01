by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – News that The Wailers split in 1974 had music fans in Jamaica wondering what would happen to its members — Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston. Marley was the first to answer that question with Natty Dread, his powerful solo debut album.

Although credited to Bob Marley and The Wailers, Natty Dread is the first album the Jamaican singer-songwriter recorded without Tosh and Livingston. October marks the 50th anniversary of its release by Island Records.

The previous year, The Wailers released two groundbreaking albums through Island — Catch A Fire and Burnin’ — which helped introduce roots-reggae to audiences in Europe and North America.

After The Wailers ended their 10 years together, Island Records founder Chris Blackwell turned to Marley. He wanted Marley to spread roots-reggae and its Rastafarian message around the world.

David Sinclair, writing for udiscovermusic.com in 2023, said Natty Dread delivered in a big way. “Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer now departed from the group to establish solo careers of their own, Marley took hold of the reins with new confidence and stunning results. Listening now to the opening run of tracks it almost sounds like a Greatest Hits collection – Lively Up Yourself, No Woman, No Cry, Them Belly Full (But We Hungry) – before you even get to the celebrated title track. Natty Dread was a soubriquet Marley had recently acquired on the streets of Jamaica thanks to his lengthening locks which, as could be seen in the cover photograph, were beginning to flow as freely as his music,” he wrote.

The rhythm section of the Barrett brothers — Aston on bass and Carlton on drums — drove Marley’s militant lyrics. They were complemented by the bluesy riffs of African American guitarist Al Anderson, and the keyboard touches of 19 year-old Bernard “Touter” Harvey.

“The sessions went very quickly back then, plus we all knew what was expected of us. Bob was always encouraging everyone to be creative and come up with ideas to enhance the process. This was also the first time I learned that there was no limit to doing overdubs. I believe we were working with 16 tracks at the time but (engineer) Sylvan Morris made it seem like 48,” Harvey, best known for his work with Inner Circle, recalled recently.

Natty Dread – Debut of The I Three

Natty Dread introduced The I Three, a harmony group that included Marley’s wife Rita, Marcia Griffiths, and Judy Mowatt. Many critics think this is Marley’s best work. It paved the way for other great albums by him, such as Live!, Rastaman Vibration, Exodus, and Kaya. Critics believe this is Marley’s best work. It set the stage for other great albums by him, like Live!, Rastaman Vibration, Exodus, and Kaya.

In 2003, Natty Dread was ranked number 181 on Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Marley died on May 11, 1981 from cancer at age 36.