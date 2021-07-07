National Haitian American Elected Officials Network saddened by assassination of Jovenel Moise

[ORLANDO] – The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) is deeply saddened by the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise early this morning.

Our heart-felt sympathies and prayers are with the Moise family and we pray for First Lady Martine Moise’s recovery.

In an abundance of caution, we encourage our sisters and brothers in Haiti to remain calm until the authorities can provide clear directives.

We condemn the ongoing violence and the loss of so many lives in Haiti. No matter the political affiliation, violence is never the answer and Haiti’s political landscape must be reformed. We extend our deepest condolences to the nation of Haiti. NHAOEN Stands with the people of Haitian during this difficult time and stand ready to lend a helping hand to help Haiti advance.