National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica to Perform in Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council will present The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), for three performances in South Florida. Under the Patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, Gala Performances will be staged on Saturday, October 1 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center and Sunday, October 2 at The Miramar Cultural Center, in Miramar. The Florida performance will include a dedicated performance for children with workshops on Monday, October 3.

Colin Smith, President of the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council (LB-CHC) has expressed delight and excitement to have the opportunity to present the NDTC in South Florida as a part of the Jamaica 60 celebration. “We are looking forward to sold-out houses as the NDTC is an important part of Jamaica’s cultural fabric and this performance outside of Jamaica is long awaited.”

A full NDTC experience offers an exciting and dynamic event for the entire family to enjoy. Closing each gala performance is a master work and perennial audience favourite from one of the Caribbean’s most brilliant minds and prolific choreographers, co-founder of the NDTC, the late, Honourable Ralston Milton “Rex” Nettleford, OM, FIJ, OCC.

The NDTC has performed to critical acclaim in the international arena in regions such as the Caribbean, North, Central and South America and Europe. The Company’s wide-ranging repertoire reflects the creative imagination and cultural experiences of Jamaica and the Caribbean through the lens of choreographers hailing from Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, Barbados and the United States.

The last performance of the NDTC in Florida was in 2010. A performance of the Company in 2022 will renew and strengthen the cultural and artistic ties between both countries and bring a rich slice of Jamaica to lovers of dance in South Florida as they celebrate this milestone occasion. The appearance would also promote cultural understanding, appreciation of diversity and affirm cultural identity through a comprehensive showcasing of artistic excellence that is inherent in the people of the Caribbean.

Tickets

Tickets for both performances are now on sale and range from $40 to $95 VIP tickets, which include a pre-show reception. A special discount to groups of ten or more, as well as to non-profit organizations and churches is available. Tickets for the Sunday, October 1 show are available at www.smdcac.org and tickets for the October 2 show are available at www.miramarculturalcenter.org. For more information visit www.louisebennettheritage.com