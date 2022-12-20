National College Fair Comes to Miami

Representatives from nearly 200 colleges and universities will be at the 2023 Miami National College Fair. The fair takes place on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Students and parents will meet with trained professionals on subjects such as financial aid, college planning, admission and testing requirements.

The Fair, which has free admission, will be held from 12 – 4 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport and Convention Center. Parking is $7, cash only.

A Counseling Center will be available to allow students and their parents the opportunity to talk with trained professionals regarding college preparation, admissions and scholarships.

Students can pre-register. They can print out a bar-coded confirmation to use at the Fair as an electronic ID. As well ass request information from the multiple colleges/universities that will be represented at the Fair.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools are sponsors of the event. Every year NACAC sponsors fairs in more than 50 cities across the country attracting 650,000 students and parents.