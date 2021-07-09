By July 8, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

Naomi Cowan – Energy

Meet the team who made this possible:

A 7th C Records & Walshy Fire collaboration Shot on Location at Belcour Lodge, Home of Belcour Preserves

Music Producer: Izy Beats @izyareyoukiddingme @creativetitans

Director: Kia Moses @meshmarina

Producer: Alysia Francis @alysiafrancis

Assistant Director: Annalise McClure @annalisemcclure

Production Supervisor: Annalise McClure @annalisemcclure

DP: Jevonee Roberts, Design Dojo @jevonee @designdojo

Grip: Daviean Dennis, Design Dojo @davedojo @designdojo

Set Design: Lindsey Lodenquai @lindseylodenquai

Lighting Technicians: O’Neil “Shac” Harris & Gary Sailsman

Editor: Jesse Suchomel @jessesuchomel

Colourist: Andrew Astwood @andykane05

Stylist: Ayana Rivière @ayanariviere

Makeup: Tonisha Kong @tonishakong

BTS Content: JP Williams @jpxwillo

Like and Share
Posted in: Video
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: