NAJASO to celebrate 40th Anniversary in Montego Bay

By Derrick Scott

Washington, D.C. – One of Jamaica’s foremost Diaspora organizations, The National Association of Jamaican and Supportive Organizations (NAJASO), will meet in Montego Bay July 13-15, to look at ways in which the organization can assist Jamaica in its efforts to sustain growth and development.

NAJASO, the umbrella group for Jamaican-American organizations in the United States, will meet under the theme“Building Capacity to Sustain Growth and Development,” while it celebrates its 40th Anniversary at the Secrets Wild Orchid Resort and Spa in Montego Bay from, July 13-15, 2017.

Acting Custos of St. James, Jamaica Mrs. Claudette Bryan, deputising for Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, will officially open the convention on Thursday July 13.

Also addressing the opening ceremony will be Mayor of Montego Bay His Worship Homer Davis, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

Convention Director Carol Williams says some eighty Jamaicans representing NAJASO member organizations from California to New York, Illinois to Florida, and Bermuda are expected to attend this year’s Convention.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be the keynote speaker at its closing banquet on Saturday, while Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips will be special guest speaker at the Luncheon on Friday.

Other government ministers such as Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett, Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton and State Minister for Education, Youth and Information Floyd Green as well as Ambassador Audrey Marks are expected to address various seminars.

The weekend convention will have workshops on Immigration, Crime and Security, and Health, Tourism and Youth Empowerment, which are open to non-NAJASO members.

NAJASO was formed in 1977, when the late Hon. Alfred Rattray, then as Jamaica’s ambassador to Washington, called on patriotic Jamaican organizations across the United States to convene in Washington DC to form an organization to provide patriotic support to their homeland. Some 33 organizations responded to his call, and in July 197 NAJASO was founded on the premise of patriotic support for Jamaica.

Over its forty-year period, NAJASO has had direct contact with Congressional representatives in their respective communities across the U.S. served as a valuable vehicle for pursuing Jamaica’s interests in Washington.

The convention Director says NAJASO, the only Jamaican diaspora umbrella group, will celebrate its 40 years of service to Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora community in the U.S.

She said during this period, NAJASO, through its member organizations, has engaged in a number of programs in Jamaica, including education, health and other philanthropic contributions.

These include: the NAJASO basic schools project, the Marcus Garvey Scholarship Fund at the University of the West Indies, the annual health mission led by Help Jamaica Health Mission, contribution of autoclave to the Junction Health Clinic, the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital project, and numerous other activities.

According to Ms Williams, the convention is important because it will give the organization an opportunity to reflect on its forty years and to chart a new course that will ensure the organization’s sustainability. The convention is held in Jamaica every other year.