Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Following the Opening Statement of the Budget Debate by Leader of the Opposition Hon. Mark Brantley, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has embarked on a diplomatic mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The urgent meeting which has been convened with other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government, is being under the auspices of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC). The meeting addresses critical matters related to the ongoing border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Ralph Gonzalves as President Pro Tempore of CELAC, will facilitate crucial talks between Presidents Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela. The discussion aims to navigate the complexities of the long-standing border dispute, fostering a diplomatic resolution that upholds regional stability and cooperation.

Prime Minister Drew’s proactive engagement underscores the commitment of CARICOM leaders to address regional challenges collaboratively. The diplomatic efforts within CELAC demonstrate a united front in seeking peaceful resolutions to disputes that impact the broader Caribbean Community.

The outcomes of these high-level talks are anticipated to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.