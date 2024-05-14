Entertainment

Nadia, Nailah, Nutron and Preedy will Touch Down in DC for Hookie Weekend

Hookie DC
The pool party/stage show extravaganza known as ‘Hookie DC’ will bring together Caribbean culture lovers from near and far.

Washington, DC  – As the United States celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month in June, Caribbean music heavy-hitters will be on full display in the nation’s capital of Washington DC and environs during the annual Hookie Weekend which takes place from June 13th to 17th.

Some of the Soca genre’s top performers will entertain audiences at events over the always highly-patronized weekend of Caribbean culture.

‘Release Therapy’

Preedy
On Thursday June 13th, the dynamic Preedy will hit the stage at the Hookie Weekend official kick-off event ‘Release Therapy’.

On Thursday June 13th, the dynamic Preedy (real name Akeem Chance) will hit the stage at the Hookie Weekend official kick-off event ‘Release Therapy’. Preedy, known for songs “Lost & Found”, ‘“Yuh Bad”, “Away” and “Say Yeah” will bring all hits including his 2024 smash “Search Party”.

‘Hookie DC’

Nadia in DC for Hookie Weekend
‘Hookie DC’ will sizzle with the music of Nadia Batson who will deliver all of her fan favourites.

On Friday June 14th, the pool party/stage show extravaganza known as ‘Hookie DC’ will sizzle with the sounds of Nadia Batson. A spirited Soca Queen in her own right, Nadia will touch down in DC with her full catalogue which include fan favourites “Market”, “So Long”, “Fatt”, “Catching Feelings” and “Everytime”.

‘Eye Candy’

Nailah will Touch Down in DC for Hookie Weekend
The engaging Nailah Blackman will perform at Hookie DC which for 2024 bears the theme ‘Eye Candy’.

Joining Nadia at Hookie DC which for 2024 bears the theme ‘Eye Candy’ will be Nialah Blackman. The third generation Soca songstress who was recently signed to a major US record label will deliver her popular tracks “Round and Rosie”, “Jam Of The Year”, “Workout” featuring Kes, “Best Self” featuring Lyrikal and “Come Home” featuring Skinny Fabulous.

Soca artiste, songwriter and producer GBM Nutron
Soca artiste, songwriter and producer GBM Nutron will also hit the stage during Hookie Weekend.

Rounding off the Hookie DC cast is Soca artiste, songwriter and producer GBM Nutron (Jason Carter). Nutron looks forward to performing his crowd movers such as “Hot Gyal Anthem”, “Practice”, “Scene”, “Ego Jam” and his monster 2024 collaboration with Farmer Nappy “In The Centre”.

As a literal mashup of big city flair and island Carnival experiences, the 2024 Hookie Weekend will be a 5 day, 6 event festival featuring engaging performances, pulsating parties and unforgettable J’ouvert and Mas experiences.

Hookie Weekend 2024 promises a memorable celebration of Caribbean culture, music, and camaraderie in the DMV with energetic beats and infectious vibes from June 13th to 17th.

For info on Hookie Weekend 2024, event tickets, ‘Lion’s Pride J’ouvert’ package registration and vendor application, please visit: www.hookielife.com & www.hookielife.com/tickets

 

To register for original, exclusive ‘Riddim & Road’ mas costumes by K. Adoree Ent, please visit: www.hookielife.com/costumes

