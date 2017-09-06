NAACP denounces Trump Administration’s decision to revoke DACA

BALTIMORE – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), America’s premier civil rights organization, released the following statement in response to President Trump’s decision to revoke an Obama Administration-era executive action designed to prevent young, undocumented immigrants from deportation and to keep families intact, DACA.

“Today, President Trump made one of the cruelest and most racially-motivated decisions in modern American history: Ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as the DACA program. The NAACP strongly condemns Donald Trump’s latest decision to disregard the hundreds of thousands of DREAMers and families, while he continues to embrace a white nationalist agenda,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP interim president and CEO.

“Trump’s words, actions and policies send a message to the world that the White House and the current administration have abdicated any moral authority associated with the United States in favor of policies designed to promote white supremacy, shrink our democracy and divide our nation. It’s simply un-American. At a time when Houston is still under water, where a DREAMer died trying to save flood victims, and California is on fire, the President decides to focus on unrelated policies and threaten the livelihoods of innocent children. Now, Congress has to deal with two national tragedies: The aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and this one created by the President.

“The Trump administration appears hell bent on being the most destructive Presidential administration in the history of this nation. Policy after policy seems to be crafted with the intent of doing the most harm possible. The decision to destroy DACA is the latest move by this administration to hurt as many families as possible and to disrupt the lives of hard working people in the United States as quickly as possible, without any thought to consequences on individuals or the economic impact on the nation as a whole. This move is as egregious as the effort to eliminate access to affordable health care for millions of people without regard to the same considerations.

“The NAACP remains steadfast in our resolve to eliminate the impact of white supremacy from every aspect of public life in this nation. The NAACP has an obligation to organize the resistance to this administration’s efforts to take our nation back to an uglier time in our history, and that’s exactly what we’ll continue to do.”