Musical Celebration of African Influence in America in North Miami Beach

[NORTH MIAMI BEACH] – As part of its continuing celebration of Black History Month, the City of North Miami Beach proudly presents “A Musical Celebration of African Influence in America”.

The celebration takes place on Thursday, February 25th.

The virtual family-friendly event, offered through the City’s Multicultural Committee and NMB Commissioner Barbara Kramer. The event commemorates and celebrates the spirit, power, and influence that music has had in Black History through the centuries.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required in order to receive login access.