CAYMAN ISLANDS – Mourant, an international professional services firm with law at its core, has strengthened its Cayman Islands Corporate practice with the appointment of new Partner, Tom McLaughlin.

Tom joins the firm from Dentons New Zealand where he was a Partner in the Banking and Financial Markets team. Before that, Tom was part of a top offshore professional services firm’s Private Equity team. He also worked at Willkie Farr & Gallagher in New York.

Tom has a lot of experience advising on many corporate matters. These include IPOs, secondary offerings, and investment fund launches. He also works on downstream transactions and de-SPAC business combinations. Tom helps with platform roll-ups and M&A transactions for both private and public companies. He is skilled in early-stage capital raisings, debt issues, and corporate governance. Additionally, he advises on joint ventures, shareholder matters, and corporate restructurings.

Catherine Pham, Practice Leader of Mourant’s Cayman Corporate practice, said: “Tom is a talented and technical lawyer with extensive experience in the financial markets sector, and is a terrific new addition to our growing Corporate team in Cayman. His appointment will further strengthen our capabilities in advising on complex cross-border transactions and reinforces our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to support our clients’ evolving needs.”

Corporate Team Growth

Tom added: “I am delighted to be returning to the Cayman Islands to join Mourant. The firm’s Corporate team has an excellent reputation and its commitment to providing commercially-focused legal solutions, underpinned by excellent client service, aligns perfectly with my values. I’m excited to apply my experience to help drive the team’s ongoing success and to play a part in the next phase of the firm’s growth.”

Tom’s appointment is the latest significant hire for Mourant. Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner, Brad Hillson, was appointed Global Head of Private Capital in May, with Distinguished Guernsey litigator, John Greenfield, joining in July.

Tom Grogan (previously Head of Emerging Technology at Mishcon de Reya) has also recently been appointed as Mourant’s Chief Transformation Officer.