Morgan Heritage – Beach & Country

TJugglerz, Haegi and Morgan Heritage produced Beach And Country. The video was filmed on location in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde and directed by Mojo Morgan & Adilson Ramos.

“‘Beach And Country’ is a song to take away musically anytime of the year to a tropical oasis. Music has a way to contribute to our emotions and we hope our new single takes everyone on a journey down memory lane for those that don’t live in a tropical destination.”