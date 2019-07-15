By July 15, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Morgan Heritage – Beach & Country

TJugglerz, Haegi and Morgan Heritage produced Beach And Country.  The video was filmed on location in Sao Vicente, Cape Verde and directed by Mojo Morgan & Adilson Ramos.

“‘Beach And Country’ is a song to take away musically anytime of the year to a tropical oasis. Music has a way to contribute to our emotions and we hope our new single takes everyone on a journey down memory lane for those that don’t live in a tropical destination.”

