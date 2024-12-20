Montego Bay Jerk & Food Festival: Giving Back to the Community

Montego Bay, Jamaica – The Montego Bay Jerk & Food Festival (MBJFF) continues to demonstrate its commitment to community development with an End of Year Christmas Treat for the Salt Spring Primary & Infant School. The event, held today on the school compound, is the latest in a series of initiatives by MBJFF since officially adopting the school a few years ago.

This year, MBJFF is donating two smart TVs to the school. This will improve the learning environment and give access to modern resources. Over the years, the festival has provided Back-to-School treats and Christmas treats. It has also awarded scholarships and helped renovate the school’s facilities.

This project is made possible by the support of important partners. They are The Best Dressed Chicken, President Ice, and the MBJFF community. Their teamwork and commitment to this cause highlight the festival’s mission. The festival aims to give back to the communities that support its annual celebration.

Community Spirit

“We are deeply grateful to our partners and the wider community for their unwavering support of the Montego Bay Jerk & Food Festival,” said Mr. John Lindo, Festival Promoter. “Their contributions not only make our annual event a success but also enable us to carry out meaningful initiatives like this that positively impact the lives of children and families in Salt Spring.”

The MBJFF Christmas Treat is a testament to the festival’s dedication to fostering education and community spirit. As the festival continues to grow, its commitment to giving back remains steadfast. MBJFF thanks all supporters and looks forward to the next Montego Bay Jerk & Food Festival on August 1, 2025.

The Montego Bay Jerk Festival showcases an important part of Jamaican cuisine. It also offers quality entertainment for everyone.