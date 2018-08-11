Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant Accepting Applicants for 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant, the official pageant of Miami Broward Carnival, is accepting applicants from confident and intelligent young women between the ages of 5 – 25 years to be a part of the 2018 pageant which to be held Saturday, September 22, 2018.

There are only a few spaces left to enter to win an opportunity for a scholarship, trip to Trinidad, gift cards and free workshops to achieve your full potential as a “Miss Miami Broward Pageant” Contestant.

The Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant awards to the winners a scholarship, airline tickets, jewelry, trophies and other prizes.

The Miss Miami Broward Carnival pageant is a great experience for young women to become involved in their community through networking opportunities and local cultural activities.

Call 786-356-0869 today before all the spaces are gone!

The Miss Miami Broward Carnival Pageant is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization that exists to provide personal and professional opportunities for young women to express their viewpoints and accomplishments and to showcase their talents.

Our mission is to inspire young women to develop their individual strengths, values, community service, Caribbean and American cultures and to be leaders in their community.

This year’s Miami Broward Carnival & Parade takes place on Sunday, October 7th, 2018.