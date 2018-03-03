Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam Hosts 3K Run/Walk, Health & Yoga Fair

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam will host his annual free 3K Run/Walk, Health and Yoga Fair on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miramar Town Center, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar 33025.

Participants can expect an activity-filled day – health screenings, food demonstrations and tastings by Chef-Irie, giveaways and more promoting an active, healthier lifestyle with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Aetna Healthcare, Comcast Cable, Calvary Fellowship, The Miami Dolphins and so many more!

Each year, Mayor Messam’s 3K Run/Walk, Health and Yoga Fair has grown bigger. Last year, an estimated crowd of over 800 people participated in not only the run, but screenings and learning about health conscious meals as well.

The Miramar Cultural Center will be ready to go with health professionals doing blood pressure screenings, cholesterol screenings, osteoporosis risk assessments, women’s imaging and so much more for the entire family. Kids’ activities include the Miami Dolphins Obstacle Course, Rock Climbing, face-painting and so much more.

Free on-site registration begins at 8 a.m., with a warm-up session at 8:30 a.m. and the 3K and Health and Yoga Fairs starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 954.602.3198 or email elaroche@miramarfl.gov