5 Plastic Surgery Trends Projected For Florida This Year

The push to appear refined coupled by selfie-obsessed culture is ramping up the demand for cosmetic procedures across the US.

The other influential factors, according to a study published by Medical News Today include religious beliefs, self-esteem, media consumption, and life satisfaction. Plastic surgeons are trained to carry cosmetic procedures through facial and body restoration, reconstruction and altercation.

Before any procedure is carried out, the surgeons will first analyze the patient’s objective and anatomy in order to achieve the most ideal natural look.

The report also lists the five most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in America as follows:

Breast augmentation

Liposuction

Eyelid surgery

Nose reshaping

Tummy Tuck

Plastic surgery is a lucrative business in Florida since it caters to people with different obsessions and age as well as the wealthy.

A new report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel shows Floridians are mostly obsessed about fat-sucking surgeries. This is large because of a widely-held belief that you cannot hang around the beach or swimming pool with an odd-looking tummy and thighs.

The other popular procedures here include liposuction, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck, and breast augmentation. The report by the Sun-Sentinel also indicates interest in cosmetic surgeries is also higher in states like Nevada and California.

Biggest plastic surgery trends to watch in the coming years

The number of people undergoing cosmetic surgical procedures has been rising steadily in the last few years. A report published by the highly respected, American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of people who’ve undergone minimally invasive surgeries climbed 200% between 2000 and 2017. Stakeholders such as cosmetic dermatologists and surgeons have contributed a lot to the growth of the industry, thanks to cutting-edge technology and research initiatives.

According to the Allure magazine , here are the plastic surgery trends to watch:

1. The growing use of injectables

The new era of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures has witnessed the growing use of injectables and lasers, among other subtle procedures. The administration of injectables can easily help a patient achieve noticeable results when it comes to getting smoother skin and reducing facial wrinkles. These aesthetic procedures have become popular across America because they are characterized by low downtime, low cost and are naturally less invasiveness. People who have undergone the procedures also point to the inclusivity factor, low prevailing stigma and easy pre-qualification for fueling the rising interest.

2. Inclusive cosmetic treatments targeting men

Men are increasingly turning to cosmetic surgical procedures as the talk regarding cosmetic treatment becomes mainstream. Experts in the industry attribute the change to decline in social stigma and a growing attachment to hitherto abhorred, classical masculinity features. In the case of the latter, the trend mostly revolves around routine post-procedure affecting the chin, jawline, and neck. For instance, neck and jawline sagging can be addressed using FaceTie procedures, which involve the use of radiofrequency technology. Procedures like micro-needling may also be incorporated in the treatment to achieve the desired outcome.

3. Noninvasive body contouring

EnSculpt is one of the most popular noninvasive muscle and body shaping procedures in cosmetic treatment. Under the treatment, a hand-held tool with magnetic fields is used to trigger contractions of thousands of body muscles that work to break down fat and build muscles. The new body contouring treatment is painless and safe based on past tests and treatments.

4. The rise of niche treatments

The trend towards small, hyper-specific procedures to correct minor facial and body problems will continue to burgeon in the coming years. These include adding fillers to non-traditional locations and performing a subtle lip lift. Fillers can be injected to bridge the nose in readiness for noninvasive Rhinoplasty or added to the earlobe to tighten a stretched piercing. To subtly lift the lip, cosmetic surgeons can inject fillers around the little cupid bow area.

5. The age of preventative treatment

The conversation about plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancement is expected to spill over to preventative treatment. The new trend will see more people embrace marginal corrections in the face and body without ditching the natural facial and physical characteristics. The wave of preventative treatment will mostly be driven by young people looking for better and safer treatment alternatives to the sometimes risky, medically invasive procedures.

