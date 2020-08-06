Miramar Vice Mayor Maxwell Chambers Endorses Candidate Elizabeth Burns for Pembroke Pines City Commission

PEMBROKE PINES – Candidate for Pembroke Pines City Commission Elizabeth Burns received an endorsement from Vice Mayor of Miramar, Maxwell B. Chambers.

In his endorsement, Chambers stated:

“Elizabeth Burns is a long time resident of Pembroke Pines and I am pleased to support her as a candidate for the next City Commissioner for Pembroke Pines, Seat 4. I have known Elizabeth for many years and she has proven herself to be more than a friend – she is a sister and a trustworthy confidante.

Elizabeth has demonstrated herself to be passionate about the well-being of others, always willing to support and serve. I have seen her in action many times as she worked effectively in her community and beyond, bringing individuals and businesses together to promote growth and sustainability.

Her excellent credentials in management makes her the best candidate for Pembroke Pines City Commissioner”.

Burns joins a growing list of Caribbean-Americans in South Florida running for political office. Early voting in Broward County starts on August 8th – 15th with election day on August 18th.