MIAMI — President Biden is dropping out of the Presidential Race, Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (FL-24) released the following statement:

“Thank you, President Biden, for serving this nation with grace, integrity, and dignity.

“I love President Joe Biden, and he has, time and time again, delivered for the American people. His legacy will live on as one of the most accomplished Presidents of all time.

“He made the largest investment in highways since the creation of I-95, provided the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, canceled nearly 20,000,000 people’s student loans, passed the first meaningful gun violence legislation in 30 years, rescued the economy after the pandemic, delivered the most aggressive climate and environmental justice agenda in American history, and lowered insulin costs and so much more.

“We must now turn our attention to uniting behind Kamala Harris and defeating Donald Trump in this election—an insurrection inciter, a racist, twice impeached, four-time indicted, now convicted felon, former disgrace of a President.

“Donald Trump is the most significant threat to our democracy, and we cannot be fighting amongst ourselves. Have you read Project 2025? It’s MAGA Republicans and Trump’s draconian plan to take over the country, gut democracy, ban abortion, and strip Americans of their freedoms. We cannot let Project 2025 become a reality. Kamala Harris has served as an extraordinary Vice President and has been part of this history-making administration.

“This will be the most important election of our lifetime, and we must tune out any noise and focus on what this election is all about: democracy or authoritarianism. I choose democracy every day, and I am excited to support Kamala Harris this election, the next President of the United States and the First Black woman to hold the Presidency.”