Miramar Hosts Ride Pink 2020 in Support of Breast Cancer Survivors

Ride Pink 2020 To Raise Awareness and Funds

MIRAMAR – In recognition of Cancer Awareness Month, Commissioner Yvette Colbourne, from the City of Miramar in association with Training Recreation Art Performance (TRAP) Center, will be hosting its first Ride Pink 2020 Drive on Saturday, October 24 starting at the Henry D. Perry Education Center, 3400 Wildcat Way, Miramar, FL 33023.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the procession through Miramar will begin at 9:00 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars with as much pink as possible. Registration is free, with the option to make donations. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Broward Health Medical Center’s Breast Cancer Fund.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States. In fact, 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. However, the disease can occur in both men and women, but it’s far more common in women. Women over 50 or with a history of cancer in the family are encouraged to get annual mammograms.

All women should conduct monthly breast self-examinations. Sixty-four percent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage (there is no sign that the cancer has spread outside of the breast), for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%.

“We need to continue to encourage women to get their yearly mammograms, to understand how to look out for their health and we need to continue to support women who are battling this disease” said Commissioner Colbourne.

“While COVID 19 has halted the best of events, it has provided an opportunity to become innovative with philanthropic efforts. Ride Pink 2020 is one such event” said Jasmin Baldwin, founder of TRAP.

This free community event will continue the long-standing tradition of honoring people affected by breast cancer while raising funds and awareness through a socially distanced drive throughout the City of Miramar.

Ride Pink 2020 will celebrate survivors, those who have passed on and all individuals and families impacted by breast cancer.

Click here: Ride Pink 2020 for more information or call 954 602 3131, or visit or www.miramarfl.gov