Miramar Forum Brings Help for Small and Minority Businesses

MIRAMAR – The MBDA Export Center of the U.S. Department of Commerce has teamed up with the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, the City of Miramar and various other agencies to host its FREE “Small Business Recovery and Growth” information series at the Miramar Cultural Center next Wednesday, January 31st at 5:30 p.m.

“We are hosting these business recovery and growth events because we are aware that many small and minority businesses are hurting; they need specialized services and support to bounce back from disasters, and to address their every-day business needs,” said Marie Gill, President of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, and Operator of the MBDA Export and Disaster Assistance Programs in South Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

The business forum aims to ensure that Florida’s small and minority businesses are equipped with the necessary details and opportunities to grow in size and scale, by gaining access to financing and contracts, and to improve and expand their domestic and global brands,” she said.

Attendees will be able to network with other businesses and register their firms for free technical assistance services.

The information-packed forum will provide tips on FEMA registration and support services; help to apply for SBA’s low-interest Disaster Loans; available grant programs, working capital and bond financing assistance; government contracts that are available in South Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; IRS disaster-related tax benefits; Business Disaster Preparedness Planning; tips on federal government contracting; and doing business with the Army Corp of Engineers.

The forum will facilitate one-on-one meetings with several resource providers including Broward County’s Office of Economic and Small Business Development; Broward County Public Schools; the U.S Small Business Administration; Wells Fargo Bank; and FSB Agency for construction bonding. Janette Davis, a CPA, will discuss IRS issues and disaster-related benefits.

Other presenters include the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce on trade and investment opportunities with Jamaica, and the Victoria Mutual Building Society will present their various financing options.

Attendees will be able to register on-site, for follow-up appointments and to receive FREE technical assistance and other services from the U.S. Department of Commerce – MBDA Export and Disaster Assistance Programs.

The event is FREE to the public and refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited so pre-registration online, by phone, or by email is required.

Online: #BusinessDisasterRecoveryWorkshop2018-Miramar or www.jamaicausachamber.org.

To register by phone or email – 786.515.0670 or email marie@jamaicausachamber.org