Miramar Encourages Residents to Sign up for Emergency Alerts

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar reminds residents and businesses to sign up to receive emergency notifications via the Alert Miramar system.

Alert Miramar is a free mass notification system designed to keep those who live or work in Miramar informed of important updates before, during and after a local emergency.

The system enables the city to provide critical information quickly in a variety of situations such as severe weather, hazardous conditions, traffic issues, boil water notices and more. Residents and businesses can receive these time-sensitive messages via text, e-mail or voice messages to home or cell phones.

City Manager Hargray stated, “In the wake of Tropical Storm Eta which dumped almost 16 inches of rain in our area, I strongly urge all Miramar residents and businesses to sign up to receive emergency alerts from the City. This important communications resource exists to provide critical information to the community so everyone stays safe and informed.”

During emergencies, alerts will be sent to registrants to inform them about what has happened, what first responders are doing and what actions people should take to protect themselves and preserve their property.

Residents and businesses can sign up now at miramarfl.gov/notifyme or by texting ALERTMIRAMAR to 888-777.

Alert Miramar sends out a voice, text and email alert to impacted residents and businesses that have registered in the system. The information supplied is confidential and will not be shared.