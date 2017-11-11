Miami Dolphins create Project Change Scholarship for High School Seniors

Project Change Scholarship to Inspire Next Generation of Social Justice Leaders

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Dolphins announced the creation of the Project Change Scholarship, a program that will identify one high school student each year and pay for their tuition to college over a four-year period.

Launching Dec. 1, the goal of the scholarship is to target students to impact their lives, so they can make a change in their community.

Requirements for the Project Change Scholarship include:

Maintain a GPA of 3.0.

Complete at least 40 hours a community service a semester in social justice programs.

Write an essay on what change they want to see in the community and how the scholarship will achieve that change.

Accepted into a community college or university.

The Project Change Scholarship is a part of a yearly fund for advocacy and social justice programs created by Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross and Miami Dolphins players.

During the 2017-18 season, the team will create a social justice grant program, sponsor the Police Athletic League of North Miami and host a police and youth conference in conjunction with the 5000 Role Models Excellence Project.

These initiatives will be in addition to the previous work in this space through the team’s collaboration with the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE).

Founded and created by Ross in October 2015, RISE harnesses the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress. Since its founding, RISE programs have reached more than 30,000 students, coaches and athletic staff at the high school, collegiate and professional level.