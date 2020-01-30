Digicel Financial Services Waiving Transfers Fees and Giving Free Minutes to Jamaica

Be there for your loved ones with NO TRANSFER FEE when sending money and FREE MINUTES when calling to Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – On January 28, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake 80 miles from Jamaica and its aftershocks shook our beloved island.

There were no significant issues, and everything is back to normal. However, we know that no matter where you are, you are never away.

To facilitate you being there for your loved ones, from now until February 15, anyone using Digicel MyCash when sending money to a MyCash Jamaica user in Jamaica will be able to do it with a zero transfer fee, and anyone who downloads and signs-up to the Digicel Call International app will receive $3 Free to call Jamaica.

Digicel MyCash is an application that allows sending money to a MyCash Jamaica account and provides users with a virtual prepaid Mastercard that helps them stay on top of all their transactions.

For the next two weeks, they are waiving the transaction fee so users can make their transaction at no transfer cost.

Also, anyone who downloads and signs-up to Digicel Call International, a mobile pinless application that allows users to call from the United States to Jamaica will receive $3 free using the code #NEVERAWAY.

The DCI app is available to download from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Both promotions are valid until Saturday, February 15.

Both apps are part of the Digicel Financial Services suite of products created to close the distance between people living in different countries.