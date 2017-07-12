Miramar Cultural Center Hosts 1st Annual Broadway Festival of South Florida

Broadway Festival of South Florida Aims to Boost Broward Cultural Tourism

MIRAMAR – The inaugural, Broward County-funded Broadway Festival of South Florida is bringing Broadway to Broward July 21-23, 2017, at the Miramar Cultural Center.

This three-day festival is designed to celebrate musical theatre and provide aspiring performers exclusive access to professional Broadway insiders, while promoting tourism in Broward County through the arts.

Broadway Festival of South Florida events include, Broadway on the Plaza, a free outdoor celebration spotlighting South Florida theatres and performing arts groups, Master Classes and Audition Workshops with Broadway Director/Choreographer Baayork Lee (2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient, A Chorus Line) and Writer/Director Gerard Alessandrini (2006 Tony Honor of Excellence in the Theatre, Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton), live singing competition Broadway Idol, Broadway Show Posters, an art exhibition in our Ansin Family Art Gallery, and two concert performances of Dreamgirls starring American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones.

“We love the arts. We know South Floridians do, too. Whether you’re destined for a career on Broadway or you simply like to enjoy a night out at the theatre, we want to make those opportunities more and more accessible. We’re bringing Broadway to Miramar to open a door for local talent, because that type of talent is right here in our backyard,” said Tamika Bickham, Miramar Cultural Center’s Communications and Audience Development Manager.

The festival, which is already scheduled to return to Miramar in July 2018, aims to encourage local visitors, as well as visitors from neighboring counties and beyond by offering access to Broadway pros that doesn’t require a ticket to New York, quality programming during the arts off-season, free and low-cost events, and reduced room rates for those traveling from out of town at our partner hotel.

For tickets and more information on Broadway Festival of South Florida, visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org or call 954.602.4500.

Friday, July 21

10 AM – 8 PM

Broadway Show Posters

Free

Our always free Ansin Family Art Gallery is open all weekend long, showcasing selected Broadway posters including those prized for their beauty and effectiveness and those treasured for their failure.

6 PM – 8 PM

Broadway on the Plaza

Free

Join the Miramar Cultural Center and 20 other performing arts organizations on the Miramar Town Center plaza for family-friendly live entertainment, giveaways, face painting and food trucks.

Saturday, July 22

9 AM – 12 PM

Broadway Dance Master Class with Baayork Lee

$20 – Class, $5 – Observe

Starting with her renowned one-hour warm-up, Broadway Director/Choreographer Baayork Lee (2017 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient, A Chorus Line) will lead you through the rigorous paces of a true Broadway dance class, giving participants valuable feedback to improve technique and performance.

10 AM – 10 PM

Broadway Show Posters

Free

2 PM – 5 PM

“I Hope I Get It” Audition Workshop with Baayork Lee

$20 – Class

Refine your approach to a Broadway audition. Show yourself at your best and impress Casting Director Baayork Lee in all aspects of audition; singing, dance call and sides.

8 PM

Dreamgirls starring LaKisha Jones

$35, $45

$65 – VIP seats & post-show party

American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones stars alongside local rising artists in a concert-style presentation of Broadway’s smash hit musical, Dreamgirls. Guest Stars are David LaMarr, Richard E. Waits and Khalifa White.

Sunday, July 23

12 PM – 2 PM

Audition Song Master Class with Gerard Alessandrini

$20

Writer/Director Gerard Alessandrini (2006 Tony Honor of Excellence in the Theatre, Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton) leads this Master Class on choosing and performing a Broadway Song for audition.

12 PM – 9 PM

Broadway Show Posters

Free

2 PM

Dreamgirls starring LaKisha Jones

$35, $45

$65 – VIP seats & post-show reception

7 PM

Broadway Idol

$15, Free to participate

Local performers belt out their best Broadway showtune in front of a live audience and three celebrity Theatre Directors; Director/Choreographer Ron Hutchins (2017 Carbonell Award winner), Baayork Lee and Gerard Alessandrini. Hosted by American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones.