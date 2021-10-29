Jamaican actor Everton Dennis Stars as Ragga in Gangland Musical

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – After several small roles in Hollywood, Jamaican actor Everton Dennis believes his turn as Ragga in the movie Gangland Musical, maybe the one that takes him over the top.

Gangland Musical, an urban drama based on the classic tale of Romeo And Juliet, is set in Chicago. Directed by Jean-Claude La Marre, its lead actors are Wood Harris, Tamar Braxton and Keith Robinson.

It opened September 3 on Starz, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

Dennis reveled in his role as Ragga, an intimidating gangster.

“It’s not the typical type of role; I got to sing and act at the same time and the feedback is strong from fans across the US so far,” said Dennis, who is also known in music circles as E-Dee.

“He added that, “I think it’s just a matter of time (before he gets the big break). It’s a big deal for me to have a Jamaican actor on these big platforms like Starz, that’s the home of 50 Cent.”

This is the second film Dennis has worked in, directed by La Marre. He had a minor role in Chocolate City 3, released in 2017.

Dennis, who is from Clarendon, a sugar-belt parish in central Jamaica, has lived in Los Angeles for almost 20 years. He enjoys working with La Marre whose parents are Haitian.

“He’s considered one of the kings of indie films in Hollywood. He’s a great actor and we’re good friends as well,” he said.

Dennis’ biggest role came in the autobiographical film, Out The Gate, which was released in 2011.