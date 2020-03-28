Damon “Bware” Vanzant Continues Mother Iyanla Vanzant’s Reality TV Legacy with New Show ‘CaribLife ATL’

ATLANTA – They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! And Damon “Bware” Vanzant epitomizes this age old saying to the max.

The son of “Fix My Life” reality TV star and literary giant Iyanla Vanzant, Damon “Bware” Vanzant is boldy continuing the family legacy with the premiere of a new reality TV show later this Spring called “CaribLife ATL” on Facebook Watch.

As a part of the award-winning “Fix My Life” since it’s 2012 debut, Damon “Bware” Vanzant has gained a wealth of hands on experience, which he incorporates with his love of Caribbean music and culture for his gripping new show “CaribLife ATL.”

Also a Caribbean DJ and owner of Revolution sound system, Vanzant meticulously dons the hat of executive producer of “CaribLife ATL,” innovatively bringing Atlanta’s exciting Caribbean scene to life.

The younger Vanzant has dropped the sizzling show trailer, which is bound to captivate audiences en masse.

“Producing ‘CaribLife ATL’ was a natural move for me, which truly exemplifies my passion for Caribbean music and culture,” says Damon “Bware” Vanzant. “I carefully selected a cast who’s stories, although unique, will resonate with audiences, while showcasing Atlanta’s amazing, underground Caribbean scene.”

With the epic Atlanta Caribbean Carnival as the backdrop, “CaribLife ATL” zooms in on the journey of 7 of ATL’s most prominent Caribbean American influencers. The bubbling reality personalities find themselves at a crossroads during this riveting first season as they grapple with a once united community become divided, with a slice of Carnival’s enormous revenue pie at stake.

“CaribLife ATL” Cast

The show’s stars, who ingeniously represent the diversity of Atlanta’s Caribbean diaspora, include Lady Chinks (bottle service boss) Alex and Brandon (twin owners of Atlanta’s #1 Soca sound system Unique Sounds), Marlon Revo (promoter, producer, DJ and businessman), Patricia Henry (official Atlanta Caribbean Carnival President), Annie Love (online radio host, aspiring Soca & Dancehall artist and vixen) and Red Carpet Shelley (broadcast radio personality, community activist and voice of reason).



The cast will not only deal with brewing community challenges this first season, but also a melee of curveballs that life throws their way. Audiences will be in for a crazy ride with the vibrant stars chock full of music, life’s highs, jaw dropping lows and much more!

But these are not the only Caribbean personalities audiences will be introduced to this season. There are other movers and shakers that enter the Atlanta Caribbean mix.

Get ready, Atlanta is just starting to heat up and for the first time ever, fans will get a well curated view of Atlanta’s best kept secret, it’s massive, spicy, colorful and festive Caribbean community.