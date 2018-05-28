By May 28, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – May 1st 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of May 1, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#3 #1 Suave Alkaline Chimney Records 9
#2 #2 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 16
#4 #3 The Truth Papa Beeto /King Banton P B Music 8
#1 #4 This Music Kulcha Kelly Black Culture Ent 10
#5 #5 Walking Trophy Hood Celebrity K S R Group 7
#7 #6 Duh Better Than This Bounty Killer Misik Music 6
#8 #7 Body of a Goddess Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Production 4
#9 #8 A Man Like You Empress Unique Working Class Muisc Prod. 3
#6 #9 Redline Orrajahni LOC Frequency Music 12
#10 #10 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Production 1

 

Freddie McGregor, #10 on the Mikey B Top 10 Reggae Charts May 1st 2018

Freddie McGregor

 

