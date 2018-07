Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – June 26th 2018

Nineteen-Year-Old Nigerian Rofiat Abodunrin Crowned Miss Dream Castle 2018

Autism Speaks & Hope by KDO Benefit from Miss Dream Castle Pageant YONKERS – Nineteen-year-old Nigerian, a high school senior and aspiring model, was crowned Miss Dream Castle 2018 at the grand coronation held recently at the Royal Regency Hotel in Yonkers, New York. She beat out a talented field of nine contestants to take the crown, and […]