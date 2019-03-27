Taste The Islands Experience TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke with Nyanda

FORT LAUDERDALE – Last week on TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke, host Calibe Thompson and guest host Cynthia “Chef Thia” Verna took celebrity rider Anthony B to Hallandale Beach on a fun ride filled with “country talk”.

In this week’s episode, Calibe and guest host Chef Thia are joined by celebrity guest rider Nyanda (formerly of Brick and Lace).

The Love is Wicked singer shares stories about growing up in a large family, her entree into the Jamaican music industry with her singing sisters, and all the authentic eats she misses from home, as the trio heads toward Broward county’s beautiful Fort Lauderdale Beach area.

Nyanda’s featured hits include a remix of Taylor Swift’s Trouble, a high-energy Zumba anthem called Mayhem, and a sexy summer single – Slippery When Wet.

Each week leading up to April’s Taste the Islands Experience weekend, tune in for another celebrity ridealong. Stay tuned for appearances by Mr Vegas, Spragga Benz and more!

The series is a promotional partnership between Fort Lauderdale’s premiere Caribbean food festival The Taste the Islands Experience, and Yellow Cab of Broward County.

Learn more at Taste The Islands Experience.