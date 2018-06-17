By June 17, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – June 12th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of June 12, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#3 #1 Body of a Goddess Mitch & Dalla Coin Emperor Production 11
#2 #2 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 22
#4 #3 A Man Like You Empress Uneek Working Class Music Prod. 8
#1 #4 Duh Better Than This Bounty Killer Misic Music 11
#5 #5 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Production 7
#6 #6 Survive Ruffi Small Box Records 5
#8 #7 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 4
#7 #8 Walking Trophy Hood Celebrity K S R Group 13
NEW #9 Burned Etana Tads Records 1
#9 #10 The Truth Papa Beeto / King Banton P B Music 14

 

Mitch and Dalla Coin on Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – June 12th 2018

MIKEY B TOP 10 Chart is sponsored by Emcee Promotions, Music for all occasions Call 954-274-6714 & Mikeybradio.comFuturemovementpradio.net

Listen to Mikey B. on WAVS1170AM in South Florida and worldwide on WAVS1170.COM Tue. 3-6pm, Wed. 7 -8pm, Thur. 3 -4pm, Fri. 7-8pm, Sat. 3 -5pm, Sun. 5 -6pm.

