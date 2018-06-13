By June 13, 2018 0 Comments Read More →

Mikey B Top 10 Reggae / Dancehall Chart – June 5th 2018

SOUTH FLORIDA – Mikey B Top 10 Reggae & Dancehall songs for the week of June 5, 2018:

Last Week This Week Song Title Artist Label Weeks on Chart
#1 #1 Duh Better Than This Bounty Killer Misik Music 11
#2 #2 Rasta Touch Bingi Blaze Kevito Gitz Production 21
#4 #3 Body of a Goddess Mitch & Dolla Coin Emperor Production 10
#5 #4 A Man Like You Empress Uneek Working Class Music Prod. 7
#6 #5 Go Freddie Go Freddie McGregor Big Ship Production 6
#7 #6 Survive Ruffi Small Box Records 5
#3 #7 Walking Trophy Hood Celebrity K R S Group 12
#9 #8 Jah, Jah Warrior Kulcha Cally Black Culture Ent 3
#8 #9 The Truth Papa Beeto / King Banton P B Music 13
#10 #10 Suave Alkaline Chimney Records 14
