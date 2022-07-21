[MIAMI] – The Miguel Wilson Collection, a luxury menswear fashion label founded by celebrity menswear designer and groomswear expert Miguel Wilson, announces the Grand Opening of its new Miami location, set for Thursday, July 28 at 4:00 PM, located at 295 Mircale Mile, Coral Gables, FL.

For seven years, the Miguel Wilson Collection serviced South Florida through a partnership with J.del Olmo Bridal located in Coral Gables. Two years ago, in 2020, that partnership expanded, creating a designated showroom for the Miguel Wilson Collection in the same building as J.del Olmo Bridal.

“We are opening our own space in Coral Gables on Miracle Mile, the Rodeo Drive of Miami,” Wilson said. “Seven years ago, I found myself starting all over again. With no money or credit, I borrowed $15,000 from a friend, made up some samples and headed down to Miami. I visited my friend’s bridal store J.del Olmo Bridal and asked them if I could set up some mannequins in their store. This was my first retail space for the Miguel Wilson Wedding Collection For Men. That led to me getting a mini showroom in the back of the store.”

Miguel Wilson is one of the go-to menswear designers for high-profile men such as Akon, 2Chainz, Will Packer, R.L. of Next, Bryan Michael Cox, and Real Housewives of Atlanta husbands Peter Thomas, Michael Sterling, and Todd Tucker. Known for creative designs, an impeccable fit, and a unique flair, the Miguel Wilson Collection excels at formalwear. Also, Miguel Wilson is one of the few menswear designers with a dedicated Wedding Collection for grooms and groomsmen.

Since starting the Miguel Wilson Collection, Wilson went on to open his flagship store in Atlanta, located in Phipps Plaza in the city’s luxurious Buckhead District. Not only is the store the most frequented of all of his locations and where most of his celebrity clientele visit, it;s the longest-running full-fledged store, being open for over 5 years.

He also opened his Washington D.C. store location, his hometown, at the National Harbour, three years ago and his New York City showroom in Lower Manhattan last year. While Atlanta and Washington D.C. were always full-fledged stores, the Miami/South Florida and New York City locations were showrooms with spaces that were in partnership with a bridal salon. However, now Miami/South Florida finally joins the rank of a full-fledged store with its own independent space.

The South Florida area has always been important to Miguel Wilson and the Miguel Wilson Collection, not only because it was the first location, but due to the large number of his clients who either use his services for weddings in the area or have international destination weddings, especially in the Caribbean.

“A lot of people associate the success of the Miguel Wilson Collection with the Atlanta location because they don’t know that it really started in Miami. I’ve been in fashion for over 20 years and it’s so easy for people to not have all the pieces of my story, and know the work I did prior to making my own signature brand. Miami holds a special place because it represents my rebirth. And honestly, all of my locations are in cities that I consider to be homes. I’ve spent a lot of time in Miami, I have a lot of friends there, and I continue to receive a lot of support from the area,” Wilson said.

“This isn’t just business for me, it’s personal too because I’m passionate about what I do and the Miami has my heart. And it’s long overdue for us to have our own space in the area.”