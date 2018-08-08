Mighty Crown’s Got the Winning Formula and a Fiery New ‘World Clash 20th Anniversary Aftermath Mix’

Kingston, Jamaica — With more than 25 years in the game and a heap of sound clash victories under their belts, it’s clear that Mighty Crown has got the winning formula!

Over the course of their impressive career, the International sound system has become synonymous with winning, impactful performances and high caliber dub plates that have folks chatting for years to follow.

Upon winning Irish and Chin’s World Clash 20th Anniversary Clash at Reggae Sumfest recently, following suit of part tradition and part popular demand, Mighty Crown is unleashing the fiery “World Clash 20th Anniversary Aftermath Mix” for the masses.

Chock-full of dub plates from the who’s who of Reggae Dancehall, the “World Clash 20th Anniversary Aftermath Mix” boasts over 30 minutes of music. Whether a diehard sound system lover, hardcore Dancehall follower or one newly introduced to the excessively captivating Jamaican born genre, this latest mix from the “Far East Rulaz” will have you rocking, licking shots or flicking lighters from start to finish.

Always a treat, the Mighty Crown “Aftermath Mix” series has been musically celebrating the popular sound’s victories, as well as high energy performances/tours, for several years. The latest mix in the series stays true to form, boldly defining the Mighty Crown sound, which features a bevy of high powered and well-crafted dub plates, while demonstrating exactly why Mighty Crown continues to reign supreme.

Mighty Crown‘s 20th World Clash Anniversary victory at the renowned Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, Jamaica thrilled fans around the world and served as a true testament to the sound’s sustainability in the business and infinite wow factor.

This milestone win, which commemorates Irish and Chin’s marquee brand, was almost 19 years from the date of Mighty Crown‘s 1999 landmark World Clash victory, which catapulted the sound to the forefront of sound system culture and ultimately international acclaim.

The past year has had celebration and success cast all over it, as the “Far East Rulaz” also became 3-Peat “Sound Clash at Sea” champions, knocking out all competition that enters their path on the “Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise” since 2015.

Mighty Crown shows no signs of slowing down, as career and business milestones rival sound clash victories. With their thriving Nine Rulaz clothing line, international tours, annual music festivals, record label, production, endorsements and collaborations with premiere apparel, lifestyle and athletic brands, Mighty Crown has turned their love of Reggae music and sound system culture into a fortified business empire.

Click here to listen/download “World Clash 20th Anniversary Aftermath Mix”