Miami Takeover 2026 Eyes Summer Return to Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH – The Miami Takeover (MTO) is set to reclaim Miami Beach July 24–27, 2026. It is returning with what organizers are positioning as one of the summer’s marquee cultural festival weekends. Produced in collaboration with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) and the City of Miami Beach Tourism and Culture Department, the four-day event will span six high-energy experiences. As a result, the event is designed to draw thousands to the destination for a mix of nightlife, music, comedy, art and community programming.

Framed as a cultural celebration and a getaway, this year’s edition will offer a lively lineup. It will include nightlife events and performances in go-go, hip-hop, and R&B. Guests can also enjoy stand-up comedy and upscale poolside activations. The program will feature visual art moments and VIP yacht experiences. All of it takes place during Miami Beach’s peak summer-season energy.

Hotel Partner: Marseille Beachfront Hotel

Now in its 18th year, The Miami Takeover has built a reputation for turning the beachside escape into a culturally specific, entertainment-forward experience.

“Thousands of guests from across the country will come together this summer to connect and enjoy four days of music, culture, comedy and community,” said Vincent Peden, partner at The Miami Takeover LLC. “Thanks to our official hotel partner, we’ve also curated exclusive stay packages at the Marseille Beachfront Hotel, helping make the experience more accessible while placing guests in the heart of Miami Beach’s walkable dining, shopping and nightlife corridor.”

Curated Nightlife Events

Since launching in 2007, The Miami Takeover has hosted a roster of comedy and music talent including Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, Lil Duval and Red Grant, helping cement its standing as a notable summer destination event.

Founded by Washington, D.C.-area HBCU graduates and event producers Wylie Kynard, Antwoine McCoy and Vincent Peden, MTO has positioned itself at the intersection of travel, entertainment and community.

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Miami Beach and the city’s tourism department to produce a curated weekend of upscale events that celebrate culture, music, community and the beauty of Miami Beach,” said Antwoine McCoy, partner at The Miami Takeover LLC. “From VIP yacht experiences to high-energy pool parties and nightlife events, the weekend offers a range of premium experiences for attendees.”

Community Support

The Miami Takeover is also backed by the Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), underscoring the event’s broader commitment to supporting the social, economic and cultural vitality of the Black community across Miami-Dade County.

To strengthen this support, organizers say this year’s festival will mix entertainment, arts programs, nightlife, and community service. It will be a four-day destination experience. This experience is unique to Miami Beach.

Signature Events

Signature events on the slate include the Art of Comedy Festival at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The lineup also includes the CAN WE TALK All-Black R&B Party. Other events are the Annual Beach Sweep and the All-White Mega Yacht Party.

“We’re partnering with local and nationally recognized Black artists, comedians, performers and organizations to deliver what we believe will be the boldest cultural beach festival of the summer,” said Wylie Kynard, partner at The Miami Takeover LLC.

Miami Takeover 2026 Weekend Experience Passes

With six events confirmed as part of the 2026 lineup, early-bird party passes are now available starting at $400, while exclusive hotel packages at the Marseille Beachside Hotel can be secured with a $150 deposit for a limited time at themiamitakeover.com/travel and themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents. All events are 21+.

Official Miami Takeover 2026 Event Lineup

FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026

ART OF COMEDY FESTIVAL

Kickoff the weekend at the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell as it comes alive with energetic standup comedy, live musical go-go music and R&B performances, and enjoy immersive art activations spotlighting rising Black artists. Early bird tickets available online at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE

For the first night of the Miami Takeover, attendees will experience an electrifying nightlife experience and party on Miami Beach from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Early bird tickets available online at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026

SPLASH POOL PARTY

Soak up the sun with a live DJ, craft cocktails and a delicious culinary spread. Early bird tickets available online at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.

CAN WE TALK All-Black R&B Party

From 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., guests can enjoy a nightlife experience paired with the smoothest old school and new R&B vibes at Uva Uva Wynwood (2244 NW 1st Court, Miami, FL 33127). Early bird tickets available online at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.

SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2026

ANNUAL COMMUNITY SERVICE BEACH SWEEP

Starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Marseille Hotel beach entrance, guests can give back to the beautiful ecosystem that Miami Beach has to offer with a community service beach clean up. RSVP online at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.

ALL WHITE MEGA YACHT PARTY

This is the crown jewel event of the weekend. Guests will set sail at 3 p.m. and cruise the stunning Miami coastline until 7 p.m. with a live DJ, premium cocktails, delicious appetizers and breathtaking views of downtown Miami. Tickets start at $348.65 and are on sale at themiamitakeover.com/weekendevents.