Miami Dolphins Put a Limit on Seating for 2020 Home Opener

MIAMI GARDENS – The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium announced a limited stadium capacity for the 2020 home opener. A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the first regular season home game on September 20 when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills.

“When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority; knowing that if we felt that we couldn’t make it safe, we simply wouldn’t have fans,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We’re happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we’ve put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time.”

The organization conducted a thorough review starting in late March of the fan experience with the intent to provide minimal contact for guests and announced a series of initiatives in July designed to create a safe environment in 2020.

Policies for the Miami Dolphins 2020 season will include:

GBAC Star certification

Socially distanced seating clusters

All fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking

Upgrading Air Conditioning filters from Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) 10 to MERV 14 (Hospital Grade)

Mobile touchless entry with more points of entries and exits to help avoid bottlenecks at ingress/egress

Staggered gate entry with entry times listed on game tickets

Cashless experience for food service, parking and retail

New walk through metal detectors with touchless security screening to allow fans to keep all items in their pockets for faster entry

1 metal detector for every 104 fans vs 1 metal detector for every 394 fans in 2019

Changing from manual to contactless toilets and faucets

No smoking inside the stadium or helixes

No tailgating for 2020 season with parking lots open two hours before kickoff instead of four hours

Upon entry, fans will go through a touchless security scan.

Food, beverage, parking and retail will become a cashless experience supported by in-app mobile and credit card payment options. Express pickup for food and beverage will also be available.

Fans will receive SMS notifications when their order is ready. Dolphins members/season ticket holders will continue to receive their food, beverage, and retail discount when ordering in the Dolphins mobile app or paying at point-of-sale terminals.

Furthermore, all manual faucets, toilet handles, toilets, soap dispensers and paper towel dispensers have been changed to automatic sensors to provide a touchless restroom experience.

These programs are in addition to Hard Rock Stadium becoming the first stadium in the world to receive GBAC STAR™ accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

Hard Rock Stadium completed 20 program elements focused on cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention practices to control risks associated with infectious agents.

Season Ticket Holders

Season ticket members will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure. All season ticket members will have the option to roll their 2020 payments into the 2021 season and retain all of their tenure, seats and associated benefits, and any season ticket members who may be considered at-risk based on CDC guidelines will be strongly encouraged to exercise the 2021 option and stay at home in 2020.

Deposits are currently being accepted for suites and single game ticket information will be made available at a later time.