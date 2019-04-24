Miami Dolphins On the Clock Draft Party powered by South Florida Ford

MIAMI GARDENS – On Thursday, April 25, 2019 the Miami Dolphins will host an On The Clock Draft Party powered by South Florida Ford.

This free event is open to the public from 7-11 pm at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event features current and former player autographs, interactive games, photo opportunities, concessions from local food trucks and areas to watch the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pre-registration for free tickets is available at Dolphins.com/DraftParty

Miami Dolphins On the Clock Activities and Attractions:

Dolphins Football Experience: A fun, interactive area for kids and adults alike to test their skills and agility

Free autographs from cheerleaders, current and alumni players

Official draft merchandise for sale

Garage Sale of signature Dolphins items, with proceeds benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation

Concessions from local food trucks available for purchase

Prizes and giveaways throughout the night

All guests are encouraged to RSVP at Dolphins Draft Party to be eligible to win great prizes throughout the event.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event at the stadium.