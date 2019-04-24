Miami Dolphins On the Clock Draft Party powered by South Florida Ford
MIAMI GARDENS – On Thursday, April 25, 2019 the Miami Dolphins will host an On The Clock Draft Party powered by South Florida Ford.
This free event is open to the public from 7-11 pm at Hard Rock Stadium.
The event features current and former player autographs, interactive games, photo opportunities, concessions from local food trucks and areas to watch the 2019 NFL Draft.
Pre-registration for free tickets is available at Dolphins.com/DraftParty
Miami Dolphins On the Clock Activities and Attractions:
- Dolphins Football Experience: A fun, interactive area for kids and adults alike to test their skills and agility
- Free autographs from cheerleaders, current and alumni players
- Official draft merchandise for sale
- Garage Sale of signature Dolphins items, with proceeds benefiting the Miami Dolphins Foundation
- Concessions from local food trucks available for purchase
- Prizes and giveaways throughout the night
All guests are encouraged to RSVP at Dolphins Draft Party to be eligible to win great prizes throughout the event.
The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for this event at the stadium.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.