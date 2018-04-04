Miami-Dade County honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination

MIAMI – The Black Affairs Advisory Board under the Office of Community Advocacy joined the rest of the country commemorating the legacy of black civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was assassinated 50 years ago.

The tribute ceremony took place on Wednesday, April 4 at Miami-Dade’s Downtown Government Center.

“Fifty years later there is a lot to do, we still have to deal with poverty, education, and justice equality issues,” said Black Affairs Advisory Board Chairman Stephen Hunter Johnson. “He was a soldier in the fight but his weapon was love, compassion, and understanding; even though, he knew his enemies had guns and knives.”

County employees and community residents attended the event, which included spiritual songs, a reflection on his legacy, and inspirational quotes. “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward. We have a lot of work to do in order to achieve his dream, so let’s keep moving forward,” said Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

The Black Affairs Advisory Board members and Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on stage reflecting on Dr. King Jr.’s life and legacy