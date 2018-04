Carmen Bartlett Retires After 21 Years of Service with Jamaica National

Carmen Bartlett’s Passion For Customer Service SOUTH FLORIDA – Last year, when JN Money Services (JNMS) USA Southeast Region celebrated its 20th anniversary of operating in Florida, Regional Manager, Carmen Bartlett was happy to share one of the pivotal moments of her career with the audience at the Renaissance Plantation Hotel. Mrs. Bartlett, who retired at […]